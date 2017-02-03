Refugee resettlement agencies brace f...

Refugee resettlement agencies brace for funding loss

There are 9 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 11 hrs ago, titled Refugee resettlement agencies brace for funding loss. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

Refugee resettlement organizations are bracing for significant funding cuts and possible layoffs over the coming months during President Donald Trump's temporary refugee ban. The agencies receive a certain amount of federal dollars per refugee they help resettle, which means they would lose a key source of funding unless the Trump administration provides funds in the interim during the 120-day temporary halt to refugees entering the U.S. Catholic Charities USA says the executive order will cost the organization millions of dollars and put at risk about 7,000 jobs out of the 54,000 jobs at their agencies around the country, according to spokeswoman Patricia Cole.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 10 hrs ago
Catholic Charities reports it may lose "Millions" of dollars in federal funding, and have to end 7,000 jobs. And with the many other agencies also receiving "Millions," It makes one wonder how many "Billions" are doled out by the government, to resettle refugees? And it appears an entirely new career field involving many thousands of jobs has been created by the "Refugee Resettlement Program," and all at tax-payer expense.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#2 10 hrs ago
As long as we keep draining the democrats money supply.Its pretty sad that the big corporations get rewarded for hiring foreign workers for a lower wage over US workers.The United States should sue the corporations for discrimination.Of course Trump can withdraw the H-2 visa.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#3 9 hrs ago
Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said in an interview that he believes the state may have an uphill climb because the Supreme Court has ruled in the past that the Constitution does not protect non-citizens.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ronald

Pomona, CA

#5 8 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Catholic Charities reports it may lose "Millions" of dollars in federal funding, and have to end 7,000 jobs. And with the many other agencies also receiving "Millions," It makes one wonder how many "Billions" are doled out by the government, to resettle refugees? And it appears an entirely new career field involving many thousands of jobs has been created by the "Refugee Resettlement Program," and all at tax-payer expense.
USA Today.

Let's not forget, too, that party bosses of the violent Democrat party have been looting the Social Security "trust" fund to provide "benefits" to illegal and legal "immigrants". The more this looting continues, the sooner the day will arrive when Social Security becomes insolvent. Us little American kids don't even have a chance.

Ronald

Judged:

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,928

The Left Coast

#6 2 hrs ago
It would be a shame to see the Catholic church lose all that federal tax money they use for salaries and 'administrative costs'.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,188

Paris

#7 2 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Catholic Charities reports it may lose "Millions" of dollars in federal funding, and have to end 7,000 jobs. And with the many other agencies also receiving "Millions," It makes one wonder how many "Billions" are doled out by the government, to resettle refugees? And it appears an entirely new career field involving many thousands of jobs has been created by the "Refugee Resettlement Program," and all at tax-payer expense.
So is the Catholic Church the new government church that isn't supposed to be.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,188

Paris

#8 2 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
It would be a shame to see the Catholic church lose all that federal tax money they use for salaries and 'administrative costs'.
Are they a church, or are they a country.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#10 32 min ago
Personally, I'd get used to refuge ban being permanent. Eventually, we can restore the normal means of getting a VISA but I'd just rather see this war put to an end. Is it that hard to work out an arrangement with Russia? Is everyone too scared to confront the people who fund ISIS?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#11 28 min ago
Ronald wrote:
<quoted text>

USA Today.

Let's not forget, too, that party bosses of the violent Democrat party have been looting the Social Security "trust" fund to provide "benefits" to illegal and legal "immigrants". The more this looting continues, the sooner the day will arrive when Social Security becomes insolvent. Us little American kids don't even have a chance.

Ronald
We can also thank the corporations for liquidating their retirement plans and forcing those in them to take an early retirement. Now we depend on 401k plans that even Trump has no intention on regulating, thus every dime goes to foreign acquisitions while working people lose their jobs and have to spend that money at an even higher tax rate while the well-off cash in.

Face it. Both parties are beyond scum of the earth.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 1 min Retribution 319
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 min Paris 63,106
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 min Mom was a salamander 219,108
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,489,473
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 min -Dont Panic- 411,315
News US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban ... 8 min anonymous 7
News Trump vows to end prohibition on church politic... 12 min Retribution 27
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 22 min Coffee Party 236,516
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 35 min positronium 19,495
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Pete 1,072
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,544,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC