There are on the Canada.com story from 6 hrs ago, titled Protesters, security gather for opening of Trump Tower in downtown Vancouver. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Dozens of police and security guards surrounded the Trump Tower in Vancouver on Tuesday as protesters arrived in advance of the building's grand opening. The $360-million hotel and condominium development, with a unique twisting design by late architect Arthur Erickson, had a soft launch last month.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.