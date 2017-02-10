Protesters, security gather for opening of Trump Tower in downtown Vancouver
Dozens of police and security guards surrounded the Trump Tower in Vancouver on Tuesday as protesters arrived in advance of the building's grand opening. The $360-million hotel and condominium development, with a unique twisting design by late architect Arthur Erickson, had a soft launch last month.
Any bets those so-called "protestors" are just mad because they can't afford to stay in Trump's hotel.
Hint to them - More work, less "protesting" and maybe you'll graduate from Tom Bodett's place.
George Soros is fronting them, and he will not front a Motel Six for the punks. They are not house broke.
Do you have any real evidence to support your delusions? You trumptards never have any real evidence beyond parroting what the draft dodger in chief makes up!
ROTFLMAO
So you've just given up on the standard level of willful ignorance psychobabble and chosen to go the tin-foil hat route.
Smartest thing you done yet.
You're just jealous because George Soros is smarter than you'll ever be and infinitely more successful! Envy is not a good characteristic for a civilized person but then most of you ignorant trumptards are barbarians at heart.
