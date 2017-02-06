Proposed bill would abolish EPA
There are 9 comments on the WECT-TV Wilmington story from 10 hrs ago, titled Proposed bill would abolish EPA. In it, WECT-TV Wilmington reports that:
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, who represents Florida's 1st District, which is at the tip of the Panhandle, introduced the bill. This is the first bill he has proposed as a member of Congress.
Constituents in his district should take their used motor oil and dump it on his front lawn.
Before EPA, AmericaÂ’s cities and towns discharged human waste straight out the pipe into waterways. The Clean Water Act enforced by EPA strived for sewage-free rivers and lakes by 1985. Though weÂ’re still short of the goal, there are thousands of beaches across the U.S. today where you can safely swim todayÂ—thatÂ’s the God's honest poop!
What's your point snowflake, many still do, the EPA's biggest success was increasing unemployment.
Who would create the multitude of new rules and protect high cost/low return wind farms if the there was no EPA?
That's it my dearest faithfuls! Dream big! Nevermind all the conservative wet dream legislation in the world won't slip by a divided Senate! If only I'd won a real landslide election like the 44th President and gained a Senate super majority instead of losing two seats!
Please report to your ward it's time for your meds!
Shame that the plugs who votes for this measure doesn't live in waterfront communities and have a experience a massive summertime fish kill washing up onto their property.
Nobody over on the hill considers the Joe blockhead little guy when cutting environmental protections.
You enjoy a splash on hot day in the summer in poop filled surfs?
Different strokes for different folks.
Blasphemy! I bet you didn't even watch the propaganda video! You're probably a liberal elitist who subscribes to empirical facts and objective reasoning! Delivered in coherent and dispassionate intellectual writings, with supporting evidence cited! Boring! Who has time! So much easier to watch a video made by somebody with an agenda similar to your own!
