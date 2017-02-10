Pressure on GOP to revamp health law ...

Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, along with rifts

There are 12 comments on the TheMonitor.com story from 8 hrs ago, titled Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, along with rifts. In it, TheMonitor.com reports that:

President Donald Trump, flanked by Independence Blue Cross CEO Daniel J. Hilferty, left, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Brad Wilson, speaks during a meeting with health insurance company executives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. President Donald Trump, flanked by Independence Blue Cross CEO Daniel J. Hilferty, left, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Brad Wilson, speaks during a meeting with health insurance company executives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,007

The Left Coast

#1 7 hrs ago
All we can do is hope every working American will still save over $2,500 a year on their health insurance, like we did under obamacare. Now to do this, they will need to use the same progressive math Obama did. We planned to raise your insurance costs by $5,000 a year, but we only raised it $2,500, so you actually saved $2,500.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 6 hrs ago
We have a medical care system (that is sick), a system that waits until we become sick before it kicks into action . . . instead of a health care system focusing on helping us stay healthy and keeping the cost down. The fact that it is a 'profit driven' sick-care system is not helping. TrumpÂ’s notion of vouchers and healthcare savings account is nothing short of an insult to anyoneÂ’s intelligence.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#3 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
We have a medical care system (that is sick), a system that waits until we become sick before it kicks into action ... instead of a health care system focusing on helping us stay healthy and keeping the cost down. The fact that it is a 'profit driven' sick-care system is not helping. TrumpÃ‚Â’s notion of vouchers and healthcare savings account is nothing short of an insult to anyoneÃ‚Â’s intelligence.
]We have a medical care system (that is sick), a system that waits until we become sick before it kicks into action? You had 8 years of Obama to fix so I guess it failed. Here is a question you dumb ASS. I know this hard for you Liberals who have no jobs and if you do it;s flipping burgers for 50 years. You Liberal at 20 ever thing about like 50 years down the roadf or saving money for your own kids education, or maybe bettering yourself in an education so when you have 5 damn kids that you can pay for their medial.? I did at 19 years of age. Sent 5 girls though college and a boy and they helped by working. I served in the Marines from 1983 to 2014 and all you Liberals can do is cry and why we cant's pay to raise and educate your Liberal family! I planned and paid for it but you want it given to you.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#4 5 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
<quoted text>
]We have a medical care system (that is sick), a system that waits until we become sick before it kicks into action? You had 8 years of Obama to fix so I guess it failed. Here is a question you dumb ASS. I know this hard for you Liberals who have no jobs and if you do it;s flipping burgers for 50 years. You Liberal at 20 ever thing about like 50 years down the roadf or saving money for your own kids education, or maybe bettering yourself in an education so when you have 5 damn kids that you can pay for their medial.? I did at 19 years of age. Sent 5 girls though college and a boy and they helped by working. I served in the Marines from 1983 to 2014 and all you Liberals can do is cry and why we cant's pay to raise and educate your Liberal family! I planned and paid for it but you want it given to you.
Testify! And thank you for your service!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#5 5 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
<quoted text>
Testify! And thank you for your service!
Thank you and Simper FI

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 4 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
<quoted text>
]We have a medical care system (that is sick), a system that waits until we become sick before it kicks into action? You had 8 years of Obama to fix so I guess it failed. Here is a question you dumb ASS. I know this hard for you Liberals who have no jobs and if you do it;s flipping burgers for 50 years. You Liberal at 20 ever thing about like 50 years down the roadf or saving money for your own kids education, or maybe bettering yourself in an education so when you have 5 damn kids that you can pay for their medial.? I did at 19 years of age. Sent 5 girls though college and a boy and they helped by working. I served in the Marines from 1983 to 2014 and all you Liberals can do is cry and why we cant's pay to raise and educate your Liberal family! I planned and paid for it but you want it given to you.
And you did all this while living in your moms basement ... wow!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Responsibility

Petaluma, CA

#8 4 hrs ago
Guess it has been more complicated that an orange twist of the hair. If trumpy was better read, better informed and smarter than a box of rocks trump would understand a capaign screech is easy; intelligence not so much.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,048

NYC

#9 4 hrs ago
Democrats lost the elections because they offered more destruction, riot, cop killing, anarchy and lawlessness with open border for the Jihadist Mozlem Brother terrorists from the Middle east, Drug dealers and gangsters from South America with globalist no-America agenda of new world. The liberal Democrat low life Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist supporter Keith Ellison calls for impeachment of Trump and creating Caliphate of Shariya laws in America. Tom Perez is the new ugly face of America hating communists and America self destructionist Jihadist Mozlem Brother who will not stop at nothing in their efforts to destroy American and build Caliphate over its ruins as ordered by Hillary who created ISIL Caliphate along the borders of Israel. Evidently, the so called Democratic Party of pathetic losers is torn between communists and illegal invaders immigrants from South American communist countries including Venezuela, Guatemala, El Salvador and Cuba led by Tom Perez on one hand, and the Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood terrorist thugs and ISIS Caliphate in Jerusalem sympathizers that supported the Obama agenda follower Keith Ellison. Hillary Clinton supports Latino communist leader Tom Perez who could easily replace Castro in Cuba and Perez of Venezuela while she called recently for resistance and persistence which is the Palestinian terrorist Intifada war against ...the great patriotic president Trump because Hillary lost the elections because she called for a borderless America as part of the new globalist world order with no constitution, and of course no Anthem or American flag which became nuisance to liberal democrats. Hillary legacy to the world is the ISIL caliphate that starts at Iraq and portions of Afghanistan and including Syria along the borders f Israel and seeking expansion to Jerusalem as the Palestinian Caliphate if ISIL which is the new agenda of the Mozlem Brother Democratic Party led by black panthers and Louis Farrakhan supporter Keith Ellison. Good luck Democratic Party of losers and America and Israel haters and anti-Semitics with the destruction of Israel and creating Mozlem Brother Caliphate side by side with Iranian nuke superpower all over the Middle East.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Responsibility

Petaluma, CA

#10 4 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
<quoted text>
Lots of examples of those who need stroking about how special they are (why is it so prevalent with trumpsters) where thousands have contrbuted to our society with silver spooks and tax loop holes, have paid our taxes and would be happy to show our tax returns. You can't say that about trump, n'est-ce pas?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Responsibility

Petaluma, CA

#11 4 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Do you also believe in Pizzagate and Santa is white/ black or made of M&Ms?!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#12 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
We have a medical care system (that is sick), a system that waits until we become sick before it kicks into action ... instead of a health care system focusing on helping us stay healthy and keeping the cost down. The fact that it is a 'profit driven' sick-care system is not helping. TrumpÃ‚Â’s notion of vouchers and healthcare savings account is nothing short of an insult to anyoneÃ‚Â’s intelligence.
The way you had it it was headed to becoming eliminated entirely.It was going broke and no insurers.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#13 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
We have a medical care system (that is sick), a system that waits until we become sick before it kicks into action ... instead of a health care system focusing on helping us stay healthy and keeping the cost down. The fact that it is a 'profit driven' sick-care system is not helping. TrumpÃ‚Â’s notion of vouchers and healthcare savings account is nothing short of an insult to anyoneÃ‚Â’s intelligence.
Apparently you werent one that was paying the high rates.Your lucky you get any.I get mine through work.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 1 min Quirky 21,423
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 1 min katrina 413,266
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Rogue Scholar 05 237,882
News Sen. Hassan meets with Supreme Court nominee Go... 7 min Cordwainer Trout 2
News Countering anti-Trump protests, president's fan... 11 min Make America Grea... 1
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 12 min RoxLo 59
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 13 min RoxLo 259,173
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 22 min Cheech the Conser... 1,498,603
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 2 hr californio 51
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC