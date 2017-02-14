Pick for Medicare post faces questions on Indiana contracts
President Donald Trump's pick to oversee Medicare and Medicaid advised Vice President Mike Pence on health care issues while he was Indiana's governor, a post she maintained amid a web of business arrangements - including one that ethics experts say conflicted with her public duties. A review by The Associated Press found Seema Verma and her small Indianapolis-based firm made millions through consulting agreements with at least nine states while also working under contract for Hewlett Packard.
Trump is only doing this to cover up the fact his Hawaiian birth certificate was altered.
