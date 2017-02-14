There are on the Kansas City Nursing News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Pick for Medicare post faces questions on Indiana contracts. In it, Kansas City Nursing News reports that:

President Donald Trump's pick to oversee Medicare and Medicaid advised Vice President Mike Pence on health care issues while he was Indiana's governor, a post she maintained amid a web of business arrangements - including one that ethics experts say conflicted with her public duties. A review by The Associated Press found Seema Verma and her small Indianapolis-based firm made millions through consulting agreements with at least nine states while also working under contract for Hewlett Packard.

