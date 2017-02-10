Phoenix urban garden mysteriously closes amid land dispute
The sprawling urban garden on a vacant lot where Phoenix... . This Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 photo shows some of the dozens of individual gardens at a 15-acre public gardens, in Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|10 min
|carter county res...
|24,517
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|10 min
|taletha
|412,279
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|19 min
|Ms Sassy
|1,929
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|JRB
|237,887
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|20 min
|WEDONTKNOW
|20,133
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|40 min
|Aires
|1
|U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democr...
|48 min
|RIP
|62
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Brad
|1,492,266
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC