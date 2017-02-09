Phoenix immigrant deported to Mexico ...

Phoenix immigrant deported to Mexico amid protests

There are 5 comments on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from 10 hrs ago, titled Phoenix immigrant deported to Mexico amid protests. In it, The Honolulu Advertiser reports that:

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was locked in a van that was stopped in the street by protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Wednesday in Phoenix. PHOENIX>> An immigrant mother in Phoenix granted leniency during the Obama administration was deported to Mexico Thursday in what activists said was an early example of how President Donald Trump plans to carry through on his vow to crack down on illegal immigration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,955

The Left Coast

#1 9 hrs ago
Identity theft shouldn't be a deportable crime, if it's for a good reason.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ronnie

Washington, UT

#2 9 hrs ago
It's just the beginning. Identity theft is rampant among illegals....think of the millions using fake papers right now.....their time is definately limited....We won this fight finally....to preserve our culture and our borders....if you stole you way in, you will be history. Sessions won't mince laws and the party is over....I predict millions will be removed in the next 2 year's.......ha ha ha ha ha

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
davy

Colby, KS

#3 8 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Identity theft shouldn't be a deportable crime, if it's for a good reason.
maybe they will steal yours next

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
John Brown

Santa Ana, CA

#4 8 hrs ago
davy wrote:
<quoted text>

maybe they will steal yours next
You do it all the time on topix.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#6 4 hrs ago
so this means everyone else........ and they know who they are HAD BETTER PACK AND GO ! to avoid all this hocus pocus !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 min R12 Freon 5,496
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 5 min taletha 412,080
News More 5 min Cordwainer Trout 6
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 7 min Le Jimbo 213
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Copout 1,491,728
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 8 min duck femocrats 1,815
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 13 min Copout 237,610
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Just call me ABE 2 258,911
News Trump, when asked about Putin, says US isn't 's... 2 hr berklee 201
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC