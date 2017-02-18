Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands with NATO
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence sought Saturday to calm jittery partners by declaring that the United States, under President Donald Trump, would "hold Russia accountable" and maintain steadfast support for NATO, the post-World War II military alliance Trump once dismissed as "obsolete." In his overseas debut as vice president, Pence told foreign diplomats and security officials attending the Munich Security Conference that the U.S. would be "unwavering" in its commitment to the trans-Atlantic alliance and Trump would "stand with Europe."
#1 12 hrs ago
I hope the E.U. has learned something from the story of the boy who cried "Wolf".
Europe has had over 70 years to recover from World War 2. We aren't going to prop them up forever. Time to get along already. I know. We're far from perfect, but here's a hint. We're both still poisoned by ambitious aristocracies. Don't curse us populists for rejecting the burden of throwing money at your pampered lives.
#2 12 hrs ago
You must nor get out much. Europe is doing just fine and once the brits are gone things will be even better for the EU.
Since: Jan 17
3
#4 11 hrs ago
#5 11 hrs ago
Sure Europe is doing great because they didnt outsource their work.They sold plenty in the USA but bought very little.Thats why their scared of Trump.Its gonna be fair trade.Where do you think Europe is going to sell their stuff now.?The Us and Britian are the consumers and we got sick of losing our butt.
#7 10 hrs ago
Huh? Your a clueless moron! What are you babbling about?
#8 10 hrs ago
another clueless Trump idiot, US corporations are making the highest profits in history and yes, Europe is outsourcing, always has been. VW Group of Germany manufactures more cars in China and Brazil than in Europe. They are not afraid of Trump they are afraid of his childish view of the world.
#9 10 hrs ago
Even Trudeau from Canada blames the corporations for the unrest we are having.He said its time for them to start paying better wages and benfits etc.Trudeau blames corporate elites for rise in global public anger.http://www.theglobeandma il.com/news/politics/trudeau-m erkel-germany-nato-spending/ar ticle34065401/
The US is going to Tariff anything that comes into the US.The corporations are making record profits while undermining the US worker.Trump is holding them accountable.
#12 9 hrs ago
I think VP Pence is great. But I'm tired of the 70 years of fear mongering over Russia. We aren't going to eliminate them, so it's time to build a partnership, and get over our imperialistic and self-righteous demands. Russia isn't interested nor capable of taking on the burden of any other country's economy or it's other problems. And Russia is not the dangerous enemy some "traditionalists" insist upon. It's time to stop bluffing about piddly NATO, countries of which are no more effective than trade partners.
#13 9 hrs ago
You Trump morons keep saying Trump is doing this Trump is doing that ... he is not, it's just talk and morons like you believe him. How is he holding corporations accountable and for what? be specific!
#17 7 hrs ago
We're you in with the Trump supporters leading the opposition against a higher minimum wage?
I don't understand you Donald Trump voters. You're against a $15.00 minimum wage but you're inline with the 20% increase, due to Trump's tariffs on imports.
That's stooge logic only a corporate lacky could reason.
#18 7 hrs ago
Poland was exhausted of the same posturing and war mongering between the East and West until the Putin and Russia invasion of the Republic of Georgia and, Crimea was annexed. Now Poland is convicted hosting a NATO Missiles system is their best defense against a Putin incursion. Poland now have US troops stationed on their border with Russia.
#19 5 hrs ago
No European is afraid of the rumpster. He is a great source of comedy for them.
“It's me”
Since: Jan 17
1,872
Here
#20 5 hrs ago
Yes, U.S. corporations are posting the highest profits but that's while producing the least ever within the U.S. That's not a good recipe for our success.
Trump got elected because he said he would bring the jobs back. What's going to happen when those who believed that and supported him realize that not only won't he do it but also that he can't do it?
#21 5 hrs ago
Anyone familiar with or who has frequently visited the mid Atlantic region of the United States know very well Donald Trump has no history of living up to an agreement nor did what he has promised.
The chaos presently demonstrated in the White House isn't a surprise. Neither will it be a surprise watching the disappointment of the 65 million marks who supported Donald Trump's candidacy.
#22 3 hrs ago
At the close of the 2nd World War, Russia gave Poland one fifth of German territory. And with that, it's a fair assumption Poland has less to be concerned about Russia than it does of Germany. And what would Russia's interest in Poland be today anyway? A path to conquering Europe? Get serious. Non-Russian Europe doesn't even have fuel resources, and has to by fuel from Russia. Or are you worried about Russia taking the "polish" sausage," the "Swiss" cheese or the "Belgian" waffles?
#23 2 hrs ago
If that's the truth then why is the rumpster trying to pressure Germany into spending more on their military? You trumptards have no grasp or understanding of real facts or else you are willfully ignorant.
#24 2 hrs ago
..........
Hey, I'm sorry if you're age 14. But another 70 years of "tit for tat" with the Russians is the stuff of your great grandparents era, and unproductive for the future. And as for NATO, it's only value rests in it's economic agreements. And VP Pence is doing right in pressuring Germany to pay more for the "economic" arrangements, instead of the U.S. holding the show together for Europe.
#25 1 hr ago
Actually not many people in Europe think to highly of the polish. But to your point, if Poland shared you sentiment there probably wouldn't be a major NATO build up at Poland's border with Russia. And those NATO forces are American Troops with heavy armament
#26 1 hr ago
Anyone in Germany and Europe paying attention to the travesty in the White House understands Pence is pretty much left out of Donald Trump's decisions.
Pence wasn't even aware of Flynn lying about discussing Barack Obama's sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador for two to three weeks. That's blatantly disrespectful. Pence was a carrot stick for the radical religious American Taliban
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,292
MILKY WAY
#27 35 min ago
"Anyone in Germany and Europe..."
Why read any further?
You're definitely dumber than a fifth grader.
