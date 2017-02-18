There are on the KSL-TV story from 12 hrs ago, titled Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands with NATO. In it, KSL-TV reports that:

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence sought Saturday to calm jittery partners by declaring that the United States, under President Donald Trump, would "hold Russia accountable" and maintain steadfast support for NATO, the post-World War II military alliance Trump once dismissed as "obsolete." In his overseas debut as vice president, Pence told foreign diplomats and security officials attending the Munich Security Conference that the U.S. would be "unwavering" in its commitment to the trans-Atlantic alliance and Trump would "stand with Europe."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSL-TV.