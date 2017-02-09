Partisan power struggle overshadows N...

Partisan power struggle overshadows North Carolina governor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

FILE-In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, smiles after taking the oath of office during the start of the 2017 Legislative session at the North Carolina General Assembly in Ral... . FILE-In this file photo taken Thursday, June 23, 2016, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, R-Guilford, right, listens during a Senate session at the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C. A North Carolina ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's immigration policy: Then and now 1 min Just Think 173
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min tuffet 237,582
News Spicer says McCain owes apology to dead Navy SE... 2 min Lawrence Wolf 41
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Cheech the Conser... 1,491,596
News Senate uses arcane rule to silence Warren in Se... 3 min Mothra 63
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 4 min spud 456
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min Deport Sassy 258,835
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 6 min -Dont Panic- 411,998
News Trump, when asked about Putin, says US isn't 's... 46 min berklee 174
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,712,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC