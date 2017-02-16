Parents of transgender students appea...

Parents of transgender students appeal to Trump on bathrooms

There are 9 comments on the WKOW-TV story from 18 hrs ago, titled Parents of transgender students appeal to Trump on bathrooms.

Hundreds of parents across the country have call... . FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves during a campaign stop at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 15 hrs ago
Enjoy the monkey on your back. By its symbolic definition, a violator of your boundaries. It's never going to end once you open the door. Obsessive-compulsives that the liberals turned into their flavor of homegrown terrorists WILL swarm you, just like all the other liberal weasels have.

I'd be paying attention to the jobs problem. Social engineering is for addicts....but you're going to do it anyway..... or you aren't.

Being president means walking on water even though you know you can't....and no, nobody is going to help you find your gimmick so you can pretend that you're not being the bad guy. All you can really do is help people to understand their own choices, since they ARE addicts and have no intention of understanding your choices.

Every year around tax season, I always have dreams about being in school again, usually back in high school. I'm not able to purge the dream by acting through it because I'm missing some essential paperwork. Why do you suppose this is? Do you suppose it helps me find discipline or discourages me from doing paperwork? I suppose it depends on how much positive or negative reinforcement one has had in their life.

Everyone is tired of the status quo. They don't admit it. They certainly don't pose as revolutionaries, but everyone is eagerly waiting for just enough anarchy to happen so they can do the dirty deeds that they have been planning. Everyone else is watching to see if you treat that as a useful tool or if you consider it a disgrace for a president to allow.....When they see your plan, they'll make their next move.

It's time to get a step ahead of the obsessive-compulsives.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

33

Location hidden
#3 14 hrs ago
I suggest they do like in the old West, pick a tree any tree. Put your bush in the bush you might say.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,979

The Left Coast

#4 6 hrs ago
The only fair way to solve this dilemma is to allow anyone to use any restroom, any locker room or any shower they feel like.

Nice Reveal

United States

#5 6 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
The only fair way to solve this dilemma is to allow anyone to use any restroom, any locker room or any shower they feel like.
Thanks for trying to cover your fantasies with a remark that clearly reveals not only do you wish for what you suggest, but that you also have no clue about transgender people.
SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,279

MILKY WAY

#6 6 hrs ago
The Progressive hypocrites want the government out of bedrooms but demand it get into bathrooms.

Nice Reveal

United States

#7 6 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
The Progressive hypocrites want the government out of bedrooms but demand it get into bathrooms.
If you keep your eyes and hands to yourself, you will be fine.

Maybe you need a repeat of kindergarten.

Or maybe your nanny needs to remind you how to behave in a public restroom?

SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,279

MILKY WAY

#9 5 hrs ago
Nice Reveal wrote:
If you keep your eyes and hands to yourself, you will be fine.

Maybe you need a repeat of kindergarten.

Or maybe your nanny needs to remind you how to behave in a public restroom?
That's not the point.
The point is that we don't need the federal government telling us where to defecate or urinate.
Maybe you think you do, but you're wrong.
Believe it or not, you can decide for yourself.
TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#10 3 hrs ago
I agree! But asking the Govt to butt out is like asking a fish to live out of the water!
Terry
SirPrize wrote:
That's not the point.
The point is that we don't need the federal government telling us where to defecate or urinate.
Maybe you think you do, but you're wrong.
Believe it or not, you can decide for yourself.
SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,279

MILKY WAY

#11 1 hr ago
TerriB1 wrote:
I agree! But asking the Govt to butt out is like asking a fish to live out of the water!
Terry

StilL, there's no reason for demanding that the Federal Government get involved in this at all.
The small Progressive minds cannot conceive of anything without making a federal case of it.
