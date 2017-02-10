There are on the Brandon Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court fight continues. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

Gov. John Kasich on Friday delayed eight executions as a court fight continues over the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection process. Kasich's announcement postponed the execution of a condemned child killer scheduled for next week until May and moved seven other procedures months into the future.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.