Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court fight continues
There are 1 comment on the Brandon Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court fight continues. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:
Gov. John Kasich on Friday delayed eight executions as a court fight continues over the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection process. Kasich's announcement postponed the execution of a condemned child killer scheduled for next week until May and moved seven other procedures months into the future.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,612
Dump American Eagle
|
#1 12 hrs ago
And this fool wanted to be President......
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|1 min
|USA
|15,431
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 min
|Truth is might
|24,050
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|4 min
|KellyAnne
|1,916
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|7 min
|Quirk Dawg
|412,274
|Advocates question ICE enforcement raids after ...
|9 min
|Illegal Alien Go ...
|3
|More
|10 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|17 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|40 min
|District 1
|237,887
|U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democr...
|49 min
|gwww
|59
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,492,264
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC