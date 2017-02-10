Ohio governor delays 8 executions as ...

Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court fight continues

There are 1 comment on the Brandon Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court fight continues. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

Gov. John Kasich on Friday delayed eight executions as a court fight continues over the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection process. Kasich's announcement postponed the execution of a condemned child killer scheduled for next week until May and moved seven other procedures months into the future.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,612

Dump American Eagle

#1 12 hrs ago
And this fool wanted to be President......

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 1 min USA 15,431
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 3 min Truth is might 24,050
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 4 min KellyAnne 1,916
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 7 min Quirk Dawg 412,274
News Advocates question ICE enforcement raids after ... 9 min Illegal Alien Go ... 3
News More 10 min Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... 17 min Cordwainer Trout 2
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 40 min District 1 237,887
News U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to Democr... 49 min gwww 59
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,492,264
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC