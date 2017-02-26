Ohio Gov. John Kasich: House Republicans could foil Obamacare replacement
Ohio Gov. John Kasich: House Republicans could foil Obamacare replacement The longtime Trump critic vows to fight to keep Americans insured. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://usat.ly/2lJlBPi WASHINGTON - Longtime Trump critic and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, two days after trying to mend fences at the White House, turned on Sunday to Republicans on Capitol Hill, saying that hard-line members of his own party in the House could be the biggest obstacle to passing an Obamacare replacement law.
#1 9 hrs ago
You know, I'd love to escape your corrupt state. Years ago, I was dumb enough to invest in a house in Ohio, then I got hit by three consecutive recessions and I really can't afford to leave. I'd still love to be able to leave your loser state before it becomes the next Michigan so please get it together long enough for me to get that underwater loan off my hands. Then I'll be glad to leave you and your Traficant friends to your sandbox.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
174
Location hidden
#2 8 hrs ago
It is really getting amusing watching the MSM try to hide who the real outlet is behind stories like this. USA Today a common liberal source of fake news controls, shapes and spins with supposition by using one of their other companies because of loss of credibility.
#3 7 hrs ago
<< Ohio Gov. John Kasich: House Republicans could foil Obamacare replacement The longtime Trump critic vows to fight to keep Americans insured. >>
John Kasich said, "But at the end of the day, I'm going to stand up for the people that wouldn't have the coverage if [the Republicans] don't get this thing right."
The Republicans in congress want two things:
1) to preserve the central role of their insurance industry "friends" in America's healthcare program
2) to keep getting re-elected
What they're up against, of course, is the "real world" fact that these two goals are incompatible -- and they know it, since:
1) the insurance industry is not only a needless player in healthcare programming, but one that skims obscenely huge profits off the top of "premiums" that Americans pay them to deny their healthcare benefit claims
2) to keep getting re-elected, they can't take away their constituents' existing healthcare plan benefits
What to do, what to do? Hmm...adopting a single-payer universal healthcare program would be out of the question, even though it would be the only way provide better benefits to more people and cost far less than Obamacare, President Obama's healthcare compromise -- and they know it. What to do, what to do? Hmm...better keep stalling, keep hiding from angry constituents, keep smiling, and keep talking out of both sides of their mouths, and if all else fails, try to sell a deceptive plan the they believe might meet both of their goals.
Yes, Kasich and other Republicans really do want to "keep Americans insured" -- by the insurance industry, of course.
#4 5 hrs ago
The only thing I know is that my health insurance was better, and cheaper, before Obummercare. And I was insured by the insurance industry.
#5 5 hrs ago
Looks like the Republicans have that getting reelected down pat. Democrats lied to the people for decades. Now the people are disgusted with them, and won't be back until they start doing what s right by the people. They have lost the entire center of the country. Good luck with those snowflakes.
#6 4 hrs ago
The Trump strategy is working ... another freaking moron!
United States
#7 3 hrs ago
Don't you just love it when NY jism heads flee from the worse most shanty fill state ever to try and buy homes elsewhere that they can't afford then start bitching about how expensive the house become. You left rag tag NY for a reason. My son bought a quarter of a million dollar home 5 years ago and he's not complaining. and he has 2 kids.
One thing for sure you can't do any better in the State that you come from. Stop trying to be a broke hotshot..Stay in your lane it'll be better for you..
#8 3 hrs ago
We have a medical care system (that is, sick) Â— a system that waits until we become sick before it kicks into action Â— instead of a health care system focused on helping us stay healthy and keep the cost down. The fact that it's a 'profit driven' sick care system is not helping. The (sick) notion of vouchers and healthcare savings account is nothing short of an insult to anyoneÂ’s intelligence.
United States
#9 3 hrs ago
Yep spock you are just another Trump's turd. Say a lot of words that helps or prove nothing. Just blabs.
#10 3 hrs ago
Let5 me guess........English is not your primary language. You illiterate trumptards are a hoot!
#11 2 hrs ago
While "the only thing [you] know is that [your] health insurance was better, and cheaper, before [Oambacare], I can tell you that virtually everything costs more now than it did ten years ago, due to inflation and other factors unrelated to Oambacare. I can also tell you that insurance companies virtually always increase their rates, regardless of whether it's for health plan, homeowners plan, automobile plan, etc.
But what if you didn't have to rely on a profit-making insurance company in whose interest it is to deny claims for benefits, and could get better benefits at lower annual cost?
