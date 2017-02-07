There are on the The Fresno Bee story from 4 hrs ago, titled Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway. In it, The Fresno Bee reports that:

In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama, jokes with Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, after he finished his second term as President and left the White House.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.