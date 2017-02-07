Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway
In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama, jokes with Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, after he finished his second term as President and left the White House.
#1 3 hrs ago
No we know why space ex got all the Government deals.Ths Us is falling behind in every category because of the democrats.
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,573
Dump American Eagle
#2 3 hrs ago
SQUEEZE HARDER,mother f**ker SQUEEZE HARDER........
#3 3 hrs ago
the ghey is strong in those pictures
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,493
Location hidden
#4 2 hrs ago
Is that any way to talk to your lover?
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,493
Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
Have your well-earned fun, Mr. Obama. But come back strong. We need you more than ever.
#7 1 hr ago
It really makes me wonder, if wasn't for your cranium how would you carry around the two pounds of dig shit?
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,573
Dump American Eagle
#8 29 min ago
Ironically,people here have wondered the same about you and other libholes on here.......
#9 12 min ago
Woo-hoo!
Live it up, President Obama -- you've earned it.
And thanks for a job so exceptionally well done.
#10 8 min ago
The color looks like it's coming back to his hair. The paradise of the Caribbean islands does that for you.
