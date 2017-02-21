News Pence to address politically potent Republican Jewish group
There are 4 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 17 hrs ago, titled News Pence to address politically potent Republican Jewish group. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
#1 12 hrs ago
I'm more interested in the details than the names of the conspirators. Everyone knows that the political factions of the American Jewish communities would have us fight their wars in the middle east. Everyone knows that both parties are joined at the hip with the Jewish community.
Fortunately, the Jewish community is not all in lockstep. Democracy is at work, even there. The only real questions are the same questions that should be asked of all lobbyists. Do their goals represent the collective goals of this country? Are they driven by the "soft corruption" that is far from soft and fully in need of legal reform?
Trump wants two regulations eliminated for every new one? I say, change that order to read, for every new regulation, add one new one to end the corruption.
#2 6 hrs ago
With the Trump administration we are entering an anti-enlightenment form of thinking . . .
#3 4 hrs ago
That's a good thing. Enlightenment is just a weasel word for aristocratic entitlement. When you really are enlightened, you can tell us what YOU plan to do to empower others, as they must be in far greater need than those who have access to the whole truth.
#4 1 hr ago
Enlightenment simply means emphasizing reason and individualism rather than tradition.
