News Pence to address politically pot...

News Pence to address politically potent Republican Jewish group

There are 4 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 17 hrs ago, titled News Pence to address politically potent Republican Jewish group. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 12 hrs ago
I'm more interested in the details than the names of the conspirators. Everyone knows that the political factions of the American Jewish communities would have us fight their wars in the middle east. Everyone knows that both parties are joined at the hip with the Jewish community.

Fortunately, the Jewish community is not all in lockstep. Democracy is at work, even there. The only real questions are the same questions that should be asked of all lobbyists. Do their goals represent the collective goals of this country? Are they driven by the "soft corruption" that is far from soft and fully in need of legal reform?

Trump wants two regulations eliminated for every new one? I say, change that order to read, for every new regulation, add one new one to end the corruption.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 6 hrs ago
With the Trump administration we are entering an anti-enlightenment form of thinking . . .

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 4 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
With the Trump administration we are entering an anti-enlightenment form of thinking ...
That's a good thing. Enlightenment is just a weasel word for aristocratic entitlement. When you really are enlightened, you can tell us what YOU plan to do to empower others, as they must be in far greater need than those who have access to the whole truth.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#4 1 hr ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

That's a good thing. Enlightenment is just a weasel word for aristocratic entitlement. When you really are enlightened, you can tell us what YOU plan to do to empower others, as they must be in far greater need than those who have access to the whole truth.
Enlightenment simply means emphasizing reason and individualism rather than tradition.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min JRB 237,676
News Yes, Mass Deportations Are Coming. And We Know ... 3 min Mustang 60
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min all 259,049
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 5 min huey goins 499
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 5 min VorenusI 413,061
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 7 min Barmsweb 172
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 11 min Sandy Hook Hoax 484
News White House adviser asked FBI to dispute Russia... 13 min Lawrence Wolf 45
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 21 min Rshermr 36,510
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 21 min Just Think 21,239
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,140,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC