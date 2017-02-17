News 8 Mins Ago Congressman intends to sue over removal of painting
There are 2 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 13 hrs ago, titled News 8 Mins Ago Congressman intends to sue over removal of painting.
#1 9 hrs ago
Misrepresenting Ferguson riots as "protests" is another method the fake news press continues to denigrate authority, honesty and morality. This Congressman should be censored by Congress for his blatant racism in defaming police as the problem, when he knows damn well the problem was a criminal Black assaulting a store manager and then a police officer. This is not a case of free expression. It is a case of conspiracy and sedition to empower criminals and terrorist rioters.
“Stop Child Soldiers”
Since: Apr 14
23,252
Location hidden
#2 9 hrs ago
They violated the rules which stated it could not depict current political controversies.
