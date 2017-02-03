new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Iranian exile group
There are 5 comments on the WTOP-FM Washington story from 13 hrs ago, titled new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Iranian exile group. In it, WTOP-FM Washington reports that:
An official in U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet and at least one of his advisers gave paid speeches for an Iranian exile group that killed Americans before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, ran donation scams and saw its members set themselves on fire over the arrest of their leader. Elaine Chao, confirmed this week as Trump's transportation secretary, received $50,000 in 2015 for a five-minute speech to the political wing of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, previously called a "cult-like" terrorist group by the State Department.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
At this point are we even vaguely surprised?
https://impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org
|
#2 10 hrs ago
Clearly, Mr. Trump has risen to his level of incompetence Â– it is known in the business world as The Peter Principal! This will not end well ...
|
#3 9 hrs ago
The secret dealings of Obama and Democrat Communists to make special deals with the current radical Muslim leadership of Iran, giving carte blanche use of the missile technology the Clintons gave North Korea, which went to Pakistan, then to Iran, does have a continued fascination amongst those criminal's supporters. The Iranian scientists dying during their placement of nerve gas on some of those missiles didn't get the Commie's attention, just as they've apparently forgotten every Muslim terror attack occurring in the United States. The Leftist rioters and rabble will scream bloody murder if someone discriminates against a Mosque that was once associated directly with terror plots and has claimed to have changed their orientation. Leftists inclined to hide their faces during acts of terror and arson simply take the Muslim's word for it. However, if someone publicly speaks with Iranians decades removed from some possible fraud with no terror link, the Leftist morons speak of blaming Trump. Once again, they prove their allegiance to the current radical Muslim terror supporting leadership of Iran, not to common sense.
|
#5 7 hrs ago
no one complained when barak the islamic clown prince had people with ties to moslom brotherhood in cabinet
|
#6 2 hrs ago
OMG The transportation made a speech during the crooked Obama era.So did the democrats.What a stupid story.At one time Iran was our ally.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Proud2BWhite
|1,490,083
|Protests erupt at airports around the U.S. foll...
|4 min
|axxxeme
|60
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|5 min
|katrina
|411,564
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|7 min
|Ronnie Pickering
|1,395
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|8 min
|Mikey
|224
|Massacre? Jokes fly in city known for car-eatin...
|11 min
|The Real Donald T...
|17
|Vet Dies With Maggots Crawling In His Wound, Fo...
|11 min
|bitsnpieces1
|13
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|236,731
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|37 min
|Go Trump
|19,692
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC