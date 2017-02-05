new Pence: Education pick DeVos will ...

new Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote

There are 9 comments on the WTOP-FM Washington story from 12 hrs ago, titled new Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote. In it, WTOP-FM Washington reports that:

Vice President Mike Pence says he fully expects billionaire GOP donor Betsy DeVos will be confirmed as education secretary with his tie-breaking vote. Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Pence says the Trump administration is "very confident" she will take up her Cabinet post soon.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,933

The Left Coast

#1 12 hrs ago
What's the old liberal saying - elections have consequences.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 12 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
What's the old liberal saying - elections have consequences.
So does unprotected sex with street walkers.

The results are strikingly similar.

Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#3 11 hrs ago
Of course, SNL took an opportunity to parody Sean Spicer and Betsy Devos.

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

775

Location hidden
#4 11 hrs ago
My dearest faithfuls! Witness my landslide victory at work! Where the 44th Presidents nominees were confirmed with little trouble along with major healthcare legislation thanks to a Senate supermajority, my nominees are crawling through and need the Vice President! Landslide victory I tell you!
Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#5 10 hrs ago
This 'woman' is evil incarnate. Her brother is the head of a murderous band of thugs known as blackwater and she married into the fraudulent amway crime family! Any senator voting for her confirmation should be arrested for treason!

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 9 hrs ago
Texxy the Selfie Cat wrote:
Of course, SNL took an opportunity to parody Sean Spicer and Betsy Devos.
That was spot-on!!

Let's hope the Spicer-tantrum becomes a regular bit.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#7 8 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
That was spot-on!!
Let's hope the Spicer-tantrum becomes a regular bit.
All you recreant Leftist terrorist supporters live in a fantasy world and are guided by the fantasies of those living their lives in fantasy. Such is not the quality of any sane society.

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

775

Location hidden
#8 8 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
All you recreant Leftist terrorist supporters live in a fantasy world and are guided by the fantasies of those living their lives in fantasy. Such is not the quality of any sane society.
My dearest faithful! You survived the Bowling Green Massacre!
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#9 5 hrs ago
http://www.breitbart.com/california/2017/02/0... .........EVERY POLITICIAN in California support illegals because it is very possible that politicians ARE ILLEGALS THEMSELVES and is the reason they oppose an investigation on voting fraud ! well Vice President Pence will be in charge of this investigation I heard today.

