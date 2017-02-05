There are on the WTOP-FM Washington story from 12 hrs ago, titled new Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote. In it, WTOP-FM Washington reports that:

Vice President Mike Pence says he fully expects billionaire GOP donor Betsy DeVos will be confirmed as education secretary with his tie-breaking vote. Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Pence says the Trump administration is "very confident" she will take up her Cabinet post soon.

