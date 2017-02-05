new Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote
There are 9 comments on the WTOP-FM Washington story from 12 hrs ago, titled new Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote. In it, WTOP-FM Washington reports that:
Vice President Mike Pence says he fully expects billionaire GOP donor Betsy DeVos will be confirmed as education secretary with his tie-breaking vote. Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Pence says the Trump administration is "very confident" she will take up her Cabinet post soon.
Since: Mar 09
10,933
The Left Coast
#1 12 hrs ago
What's the old liberal saying - elections have consequences.
#2 12 hrs ago
So does unprotected sex with street walkers.
The results are strikingly similar.
#3 11 hrs ago
Of course, SNL took an opportunity to parody Sean Spicer and Betsy Devos.
Since: Dec 16
775
Location hidden
#4 11 hrs ago
My dearest faithfuls! Witness my landslide victory at work! Where the 44th Presidents nominees were confirmed with little trouble along with major healthcare legislation thanks to a Senate supermajority, my nominees are crawling through and need the Vice President! Landslide victory I tell you!
#5 10 hrs ago
This 'woman' is evil incarnate. Her brother is the head of a murderous band of thugs known as blackwater and she married into the fraudulent amway crime family! Any senator voting for her confirmation should be arrested for treason!
#6 9 hrs ago
That was spot-on!!
Let's hope the Spicer-tantrum becomes a regular bit.
#7 8 hrs ago
All you recreant Leftist terrorist supporters live in a fantasy world and are guided by the fantasies of those living their lives in fantasy. Such is not the quality of any sane society.
Since: Dec 16
775
Location hidden
#8 8 hrs ago
My dearest faithful! You survived the Bowling Green Massacre!
#9 5 hrs ago
http://www.breitbart.com/california/2017/02/0... .........EVERY POLITICIAN in California support illegals because it is very possible that politicians ARE ILLEGALS THEMSELVES and is the reason they oppose an investigation on voting fraud ! well Vice President Pence will be in charge of this investigation I heard today.
