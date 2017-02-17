New Hampshire Democrat Drops Bid to Head DNC, Backs Ellison
There are 5 comments on the KSTP story from 13 hrs ago, titled New Hampshire Democrat Drops Bid to Head DNC, Backs Ellison. In it, KSTP reports that:
New Hampshire Democrat Ray Buckley has dropped out of the race for Democratic National Committee chair and is throwing his support behind Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison. Buckley's announcement comes a week before DNC members gather in Atlanta to choose a new chair.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
C'mon Democrats! Get behind Ellison!
The GOP needs a filibuster-proof majority!
And some more mayors, city council seats, state legislatures and governors.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Dems don't have any candidates that won't alienate the very folks they need to attract if they ever won't to win again.
|
#3 6 hrs ago
*want
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Who cares bout Ray Buckley or anything he has to say?
The important question is: Who does the "independent" media support?
|
#5 5 hrs ago
I think Ellison
|
