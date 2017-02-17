New Hampshire Democrat Drops Bid to H...

New Hampshire Democrat Drops Bid to Head DNC, Backs Ellison

There are 5 comments on the KSTP story from 13 hrs ago, titled New Hampshire Democrat Drops Bid to Head DNC, Backs Ellison. In it, KSTP reports that:

New Hampshire Democrat Ray Buckley has dropped out of the race for Democratic National Committee chair and is throwing his support behind Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison. Buckley's announcement comes a week before DNC members gather in Atlanta to choose a new chair.

Mothra

Chandler, AZ

#1 6 hrs ago
C'mon Democrats! Get behind Ellison!

The GOP needs a filibuster-proof majority!

And some more mayors, city council seats, state legislatures and governors.
RoxLo

“Stop Child Soldiers”

Since: Apr 14

23,140

Location hidden
#2 6 hrs ago
Dems don't have any candidates that won't alienate the very folks they need to attract if they ever won't to win again.
RoxLo

“Stop Child Soldiers”

Since: Apr 14

23,140

Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
*want
SirPrize

“Yeah, but...”

Since: Sep 11

5,292

MILKY WAY

#4 5 hrs ago
Who cares bout Ray Buckley or anything he has to say?
The important question is: Who does the "independent" media support?
RoxLo

“Stop Child Soldiers”

Since: Apr 14

23,140

Location hidden
#5 5 hrs ago
SirPrize wrote:
Who cares bout Ray Buckley or anything he has to say?
The important question is: Who does the "independent" media support?
I think Ellison
