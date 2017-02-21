There are on the The Spokesman-Review story from 11 hrs ago, titled Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with GOP lawmaker - Sun, 26 Feb 2017 PST. In it, The Spokesman-Review reports that:

In this May 3, 2013, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks at ceremonies in Little Rock, Ark., to dedicate the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. With his party now holding all of the levers of power in Arkansas politics, Sen. Jason Rapert, a Republican state lawmaker, is pushing to remove the names of the states most famous Democrats, Bill and Hillary Clinton, from Little Rocks airport.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.