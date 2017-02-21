Naming airport after Clintons doesn't...

There are 5 comments on the The Spokesman-Review story from 11 hrs ago, titled Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with GOP lawmaker - Sun, 26 Feb 2017 PST. In it, The Spokesman-Review reports that:

In this May 3, 2013, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks at ceremonies in Little Rock, Ark., to dedicate the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. With his party now holding all of the levers of power in Arkansas politics, Sen. Jason Rapert, a Republican state lawmaker, is pushing to remove the names of the states most famous Democrats, Bill and Hillary Clinton, from Little Rocks airport.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#1 10 hrs ago
LOL ... what else is new?

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,004

The Left Coast

#2 10 hrs ago
Well it could have been the Bill and Monica Airport.

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#3 7 hrs ago
It would be much better to name the airport after the unfortunate, Barrack/Hillary abandoned American souls of Benghazi, or the victim's of Bill's use of targeted bombing of civilians for "psychological effect" in Serbia.

Captain Oveur

Lincoln, NE

#4 6 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Well it could have been the Bill and Monica Airport.
Nobody's going to want to board a plane if they think it's going to go down on them.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#5 2 hrs ago
Bill gets bounced out of the White House for his sex affair with Monica. And Hillary loses two tries for the presidency, and narrowly escapes indictment for "Extreme Carelessness" in handling classified government information. And she still may be charged for the "Benghazi Tragedy"---and coverup. And Arkansas is willing to name an airport after them?

Chicago, IL

