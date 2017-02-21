Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Mu...

Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by border agents

There are 3 comments on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from 8 hrs ago, titled Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by border agents. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:

Muhammad Ali's son, who bears the boxing great's name, was detained by imm... . FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2005, file photo, President Bush presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to boxer Muhammad Ali in the East Room of the White House.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
Did he answer the question or talk trash to security?

Retired SOF

“MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN!!”

Since: May 11

10,058

Location hidden
#2 2 hrs ago
People b*tched when kids are being strip searched and old ladies are having to remove their bandages at the TSA checkpoint. Only to find out a Yemenis bomb making planted a bomb INSIDE his own brother to kill a Saudi prince. Now we are complaining because they asked you your name?

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#3 1 hr ago
Having witnessed the extremely false narratives used by Democrat Communists concerning "Black Lives Matter" in several rationalizations they've pandered to justify murdering police, the credibility of Black claims regarding someone with a Muslim name making big noise is certainly questionable. The extreme racism practiced by the Leftist/Muslim collusion around the world has been repeatedly shown in terror, riots, arson, murder and torture. Emotions expressed by these operatives often show extreme and edgy angers, which is justification for testing their self-control and exposing their real intent. False narratives now constantly offered by the fake news and media make mountains out of molehills.

