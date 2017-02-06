More

Just hours after an appeals court blocked an attempt to... . Members of International Migrants Alliance in Hong Kong hold placards during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's selective country travel ban outside of the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#1 10 hrs ago
Just because democrats dont like a policy doesnt make it illegal.If these people want to help so much they should get out in the field and help these countries at the source not bring them here.Bring them some food.Robert Deniro and Madonna can open up there wallet and send some food to Africa.Thats all they need.

Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,002

NYC

#2 10 hrs ago
Do you know any Federal Employee who hates America and who tried to sabotage and undermine the rule of law and the president of America Donald Trump only to support the liberal Democratic anti-American party and media? It is time for every patriotic American to support throw out evil globalist federal Employees. It is time for patriotic Americans to bring any traitorous attempt to sabotage the White House and aiming to fail the presidency and create chaos and anarchy in America to pay for the crimes against the rule of law together with criminal Hillary Clinton who support and finance riots together with anarchist George Soros.

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 3 hrs ago
This is the Time out phase for the world.

Here's another link that shows the the Washington crowd is facing the same realization.

http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/06/politics/white-...

Hello Washington and world!

This is how it is. WE aren't changing to suit YOUR needs. You WILL change to meet our needs if you want to work with us. We aren't trying to be rude about it but if you are offended, TOUGH!

Trump's team isn't having a tough time settling into the job. They are reinventing the job. Stop posting FUD news.(No, not fake news! Simply the @hole word games to put things in a bad light) If either party wants in on the game, they really need to face the fact that IT ISN'T ABOUT THEM!

J-O-B-S!!!!!!

You can play with your toy soldiers ON YOUR OWN TIME.

anonymous

New York, NY

#4 1 hr ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Do you know any Federal Employee who hates America and who tried to sabotage and undermine the rule of law and the president of America Donald Trump only to support the liberal Democratic anti-American party and media? It is time for every patriotic American to support throw out evil globalist federal Employees. It is time for patriotic Americans to bring any traitorous attempt to sabotage the White House and aiming to fail the presidency and create chaos and anarchy in America to pay for the crimes against the rule of law together with criminal Hillary Clinton who support and finance riots together with anarchist George Soros.
Don't be so dramatic. If an injustice happens, then we can act.

For now, feel free to boycott trouble makers in the business world and the media. Even annoy Congressmen, but they don't seem to ever listen anyway. If you REALLY want to make them cry, start a new party and don't invite them.
Chicago, IL

