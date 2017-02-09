More

More

There are 8 comments on the KTRE-TV Lufkin story from 12 hrs ago, titled More . In it, KTRE-TV Lufkin reports that:

A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predo... . Security officers are seen outside the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building in San Francisco on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#1 8 hrs ago
I guess Liberals are right. Judges do not rule buy law from the bench any more. They rule from their own belies.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 8 hrs ago
Arrest warrants should be issued for the illegal actions of the three 9th Circuit Court's actions and Federal troops should be sent to arrest and imprison them. They are in violation of clear and precise Statute. Further, Congress should impeach each of them to reestablish an equal footing for the three branches of government. Any Federal Judge usurping Congressional and Executive authorities, denying clear and precise Federal Statute should be impeached and thrown off the bench. These Leftist loonies have basically said that radical Federal Judges can overrule the Congress and the President about anything and that they are the only authority in the Unitied States. Abraham Lincoln would have arrested and deported them. Trump should do the same. It is time for the outrageous usurpation of powers by Leftist judges be stopped and reversed.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#3 6 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Arrest warrants should be issued for the illegal actions of the three 9th Circuit Court's actions and Federal troops should be sent to arrest and imprison them. They are in violation of clear and precise Statute. Further, Congress should impeach each of them to reestablish an equal footing for the three branches of government. Any Federal Judge usurping Congressional and Executive authorities, denying clear and precise Federal Statute should be impeached and thrown off the bench. These Leftist loonies have basically said that radical Federal Judges can overrule the Congress and the President about anything and that they are the only authority in the Unitied States. Abraham Lincoln would have arrested and deported them. Trump should do the same. It is time for the outrageous usurpation of powers by Leftist judges be stopped and reversed.
Being sarcastic does not win you any awards jackass. We all know it was legal when Obama did it in 2011 with the Iraq's. The difference is the party of POTUS.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#4 6 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
Being sarcastic does not win you any awards jackass. We all know it was legal when Obama did it in 2011 with the Iraq's. The difference is the party of POTUS.
Half the time, you don't know what you are reading. A few more years of maturing and you'll be fine.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,030

Location hidden
#5 6 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Arrest warrants should be issued for the illegal actions of the three 9th Circuit Court's actions and Federal troops should be sent to arrest and imprison them. They are in violation of clear and precise Statute. Further, Congress should impeach each of them to reestablish an equal footing for the three branches of government. Any Federal Judge usurping Congressional and Executive authorities, denying clear and precise Federal Statute should be impeached and thrown off the bench. These Leftist loonies have basically said that radical Federal Judges can overrule the Congress and the President about anything and that they are the only authority in the Unitied States. Abraham Lincoln would have arrested and deported them. Trump should do the same. It is time for the outrageous usurpation of powers by Leftist judges be stopped and reversed.
Amazing. The ardent anti-communist really is the fascist we all knew that he really was.

These three judges did nothing wrong, unless that by using their interpretation of the constitution has suddenly become against the law. Just to be safe, perhaps Congress should impeach every judge appointed by a Democratic President. That should provide for equal footing!

BTW - Not that it probably matters to a wannabe dictator, but the use of federal troops to arrest and imprison citizens of this country is a real clear and precise violation of Statute.

Posse Comitatus - Ever heard of it?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#6 6 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Amazing. The ardent anti-communist really is the fascist we all knew that he really was.
These three judges did nothing wrong, unless that by using their interpretation of the constitution has suddenly become against the law. Just to be safe, perhaps Congress should impeach every judge appointed by a Democratic President. That should provide for equal footing!
BTW - Not that it probably matters to a wannabe dictator, but the use of federal troops to arrest and imprison citizens of this country is a real clear and precise violation of Statute.
Posse Comitatus - Ever heard of it?
The Constitution had nothing to do with the Judge's decision, which is why the Congress should have them impeached. They are supposed to uphold Law passed by the Congress. They violate that Law, thus are criminal in their action and intent. This allows for Federal Marshals, or the the Executive power of Command in Chief to have them arrested. The Courts are supposed to be an equal branch of government and uphold our laws. The 9th Circuit repeatedly shows they are criminal. Almost 90% of their rullings have been reversed by the Supreme Court and it is time these usurping tyrants are arrested and removed.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#7 6 hrs ago
Also, the narcissistic Judge starting this matter, completely in opposition to Statute, should be impeached. Abraham Lincoln threatened Judges and actually threw some Legislators out of the country for their treason and sedition. The principle and the precedent is the same in these cases of Judges usurping the power of all other Branches of Government.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#8 4 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Also, the narcissistic Judge starting this matter, completely in opposition to Statute, should be impeached. Abraham Lincoln threatened Judges and actually threw some Legislators out of the country for their treason and sedition. The principle and the precedent is the same in these cases of Judges usurping the power of all other Branches of Government.
You do realize it's painfully obvious to everyone on this forum that you have absolutely NO idea what thefuck you're talking about right?

You seriously make the neighbors labradoodle look like a professor of political history.

I pity your neighbors and fear greatly for their children.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,491,915
News Trumpa s First 100 Days: Dona t expect Team Tru... 2 min Rubio s Foam Partays 8
News Distrust of the non-religious runs deep in Amer... 4 min Eagle 12 63
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 4 min Flowerz7788 56
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 4 min Go Trump 20,071
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Rep. Price as hea... 5 min Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min WelbyMD 237,657
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 17 min --Rickster-- 412,089
News Trump, when asked about Putin, says US isn't 's... 1 hr Just Think 206
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Chicagoan by Birth 258,923
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC