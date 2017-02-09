More
#1 8 hrs ago
I guess Liberals are right. Judges do not rule buy law from the bench any more. They rule from their own belies.
#2 8 hrs ago
Arrest warrants should be issued for the illegal actions of the three 9th Circuit Court's actions and Federal troops should be sent to arrest and imprison them. They are in violation of clear and precise Statute. Further, Congress should impeach each of them to reestablish an equal footing for the three branches of government. Any Federal Judge usurping Congressional and Executive authorities, denying clear and precise Federal Statute should be impeached and thrown off the bench. These Leftist loonies have basically said that radical Federal Judges can overrule the Congress and the President about anything and that they are the only authority in the Unitied States. Abraham Lincoln would have arrested and deported them. Trump should do the same. It is time for the outrageous usurpation of powers by Leftist judges be stopped and reversed.
#3 6 hrs ago
Being sarcastic does not win you any awards jackass. We all know it was legal when Obama did it in 2011 with the Iraq's. The difference is the party of POTUS.
#4 6 hrs ago
Half the time, you don't know what you are reading. A few more years of maturing and you'll be fine.
Since: Oct 14
1,030
Location hidden
#5 6 hrs ago
Amazing. The ardent anti-communist really is the fascist we all knew that he really was.
These three judges did nothing wrong, unless that by using their interpretation of the constitution has suddenly become against the law. Just to be safe, perhaps Congress should impeach every judge appointed by a Democratic President. That should provide for equal footing!
BTW - Not that it probably matters to a wannabe dictator, but the use of federal troops to arrest and imprison citizens of this country is a real clear and precise violation of Statute.
Posse Comitatus - Ever heard of it?
#6 6 hrs ago
The Constitution had nothing to do with the Judge's decision, which is why the Congress should have them impeached. They are supposed to uphold Law passed by the Congress. They violate that Law, thus are criminal in their action and intent. This allows for Federal Marshals, or the the Executive power of Command in Chief to have them arrested. The Courts are supposed to be an equal branch of government and uphold our laws. The 9th Circuit repeatedly shows they are criminal. Almost 90% of their rullings have been reversed by the Supreme Court and it is time these usurping tyrants are arrested and removed.
#7 6 hrs ago
Also, the narcissistic Judge starting this matter, completely in opposition to Statute, should be impeached. Abraham Lincoln threatened Judges and actually threw some Legislators out of the country for their treason and sedition. The principle and the precedent is the same in these cases of Judges usurping the power of all other Branches of Government.
#8 4 hrs ago
You do realize it's painfully obvious to everyone on this forum that you have absolutely NO idea what thefuck you're talking about right?
You seriously make the neighbors labradoodle look like a professor of political history.
I pity your neighbors and fear greatly for their children.
