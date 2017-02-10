Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and Germany, a pass
There are 9 comments on the Kansas City Nursing News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and Germany, a pass.
The focus on China is understandable: The U.S. trade deficit in goods with China is five times bigger than any other. The U.S. trade gap with Mexico , though, is smaller than the ones with Japan and Germany .

#1 15 hrs ago
President Trump is doing a wonderful job in examining the U.S. trade deficit, and what's good and not good for the U.S. And before President Trump, no one cared. Obama ignored U.S. economic interests in favor of his "Globalism" of helping economically disadvantaged countries, at the expense of Americans.
#2 14 hrs ago
LOL ... because you moron says so?
Since: Oct 12
49,591
Location hidden
#3 14 hrs ago
Worst 3 week roll out ever......
#4 13 hrs ago
Mexico has sponging of the US for years.They had plenty of opportunity to do something about it.
Since: Mar 09
10,963
The Left Coast
#6 11 hrs ago
Find a 'safe zone' like UC Berkley and hang in there, only 413 weeks to go.
#7 10 hrs ago
Can you moron articulate a compelling reason to exist? I didn't think so ...
#8 9 hrs ago
In the end this will be better for both countries.Mexico will have to reform and start paying higher wages.
#9 8 hrs ago
Let me help you out, we know you're not the brightest bulb in the chandelier. US companies and households have been importing cheap Mexican labor, legal and illegal, at unbelievably low rates since 1848, following the end of the Mexican-American War. So who do you think has been sponging of whom, you miserable little moronic a-hole!
#11 1 hr ago
We have an overabundance of low wage workers.That and were paying education.health care welfare and food stamps .allot of ways.Their sending money to Mexico that would otherwise be spent here.
