Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan ...

Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and Germany, a pass

There are 9 comments on the Kansas City Nursing News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Mexico gets Trump's trade ire. Japan and Germany, a pass. In it, Kansas City Nursing News reports that:

The focus on China is understandable: The U.S. trade deficit in goods with China is five times bigger than any other. The U.S. trade gap with Mexico , though, is smaller than the ones with Japan and Germany .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 15 hrs ago
President Trump is doing a wonderful job in examining the U.S. trade deficit, and what's good and not good for the U.S. And before President Trump, no one cared. Obama ignored U.S. economic interests in favor of his "Globalism" of helping economically disadvantaged countries, at the expense of Americans.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 14 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
President Trump is doing a wonderful job in examining the U.S. trade deficit, and what's good and not good for the U.S. And before President Trump, no one cared. Obama ignored U.S. economic interests in favor of his "Globalism" of helping economically disadvantaged countries, at the expense of Americans.
LOL ... because you moron says so?

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,591

Location hidden
#3 14 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
President Trump is doing a wonderful job in examining the U.S. trade deficit, and what's good and not good for the U.S. And before President Trump, no one cared. Obama ignored U.S. economic interests in favor of his "Globalism" of helping economically disadvantaged countries, at the expense of Americans.
Worst 3 week roll out ever......

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#4 13 hrs ago
Mexico has sponging of the US for years.They had plenty of opportunity to do something about it.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,963

The Left Coast

#6 11 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
<quoted text>

Worst 3 week roll out ever......
Find a 'safe zone' like UC Berkley and hang in there, only 413 weeks to go.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 10 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Mexico has sponging of the US for years.They had plenty of opportunity to do something about it.
Can you moron articulate a compelling reason to exist? I didn't think so ...

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#8 9 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Can you moron articulate a compelling reason to exist? I didn't think so ...
In the end this will be better for both countries.Mexico will have to reform and start paying higher wages.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 8 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Mexico has sponging of the US for years.They had plenty of opportunity to do something about it.
Let me help you out, we know you're not the brightest bulb in the chandelier. US companies and households have been importing cheap Mexican labor, legal and illegal, at unbelievably low rates since 1848, following the end of the Mexican-American War. So who do you think has been sponging of whom, you miserable little moronic a-hole!

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#11 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>

Let me help you out, we know you're not the brightest bulb in the chandelier. US companies and households have been importing cheap Mexican labor, legal and illegal, at unbelievably low rates since 1848, following the end of the Mexican-American War. So who do you think has been sponging of whom, you miserable little moronic a-hole!
We have an overabundance of low wage workers.That and were paying education.health care welfare and food stamps .allot of ways.Their sending money to Mexico that would otherwise be spent here.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 min 147 IQ Hispanic 412,378
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 4 min Trump your President 65
News The Flaws in the Latest Anti-Gay Islamic Theology 6 min Pope Benedictum 34
News INSIDER: Top aide says Hillary Clinton 'least s... 20 min Cheech the Conser... 7
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 21 min Ms Sassy 2,087
News Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs et... 28 min Go Trump 10
News Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser... 29 min Go Trump 52
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 29 min ritedownthemiddle 1,492,597
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 31 min Go Trump 20,225
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr JRB 238,012
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,782,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC