Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle sues US over arrest
A Seattle-area man who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation under a policy by President Barack Obama is suing the federal government over his arrest and detention last week.
A Seattle-area man who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation under a policy by President Barack Obama is suing the federal government over his arrest and detention last week. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina on Friday at his father's home.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
26
Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
Very interesting that an illegal sues America because they broke our laws.
#3 10 hrs ago
Obama gave him quasi-amnesty, so the suit is common sense.
Since: Mar 09
10,971
The Left Coast
#4 10 hrs ago
Let him sue from mexico, we can always send him some quasi-money.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,260
#5 9 hrs ago
Hey kid, this was NEVER law, it was an "operational memo" from Obama. That means President Trump can UNDO it with another operational memo.
That's what happens when you try and rule via executive order.
#6 8 hrs ago
Thank goodness!
The last thing the US needs is more employed taxpayers.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,260
#7 7 hrs ago
Absolutely right!
Hell, let's ignore all our criminals if they happen to pay taxes.....
#8 5 hrs ago
Who said he paid taxes Liberal turd. Most construction jobs are done under the table so these illegals can send money back to Mexico to their families to support the Mexican economy you illiterate dumb bastard. You are just spouting the same Liberal taking points jackass destroyer of the American citizen. Tell you what!! I will agree to allow these people to stay here if agree to house them in your home , educate and feed them. Them pay for their medical as well!!!! Ok??? I will be the first in line if you agree to that. Fair?
#9 5 hrs ago
It must be nice to rent an apartment, and not have to pay any utilities. Illegal aliens are exempt from having to pay utilities. That's how it was in Las Vegas. They would have 50 illegal aliens living in a one bedroom apartment with no utilities. Thank you former corrupt democrat senator Hairy Reid for that. he turned and looked the other way. They are only coming here to work, yes yes si si. They steal American high paying jobs, because they work for three bucks an hour. Employers get filthy rich, but the country and it's citizens suffer. Mexico is one f cked up country. The drug cartel owns the Mexican military. And you can still pay the cops off, if your drunk driving. Even cops and school teachers in Nevada were replaced by illegal aliens, because they needed them to teach the non English speaking aliens. Los Angels does the same thing, well they use too. We're cleaning house finally in the United States, and setting a great example for other countries. We are showing the world how to keep a clean house and have a great economy by following the laws we already have. illegal means against the law, and when cops do not follow the law, they are breaking the law. Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Dickhead is a law breaker who was bought and paid for by the Mexican drug cartel. Charlie needs to go to prison with his friend Lee Baca., another crooked cock bite.
#10 4 hrs ago
RustyBoy;) having fun lately? now it"s all for the AG! ;-00h, intel i8 & i9 not come out yet! ;-00h, Topix University did clone LOGO the pie+apple pic! ;-00
#11 4 hrs ago
RustyBoy;) must see on Friday! Great Wall vs. Trump Wall ;)
