Massacre? Jokes fly in city known for...

Massacre? Jokes fly in city known for car-eating sinkhole

There are 4 comments on the The Decatur Daily story from 10 hrs ago, titled Massacre? Jokes fly in city known for car-eating sinkhole. In it, The Decatur Daily reports that:

A White House adviser's commentary about a massacre in Kentucky that never happened has sparked seemingly endless snickering online, with jabs like "never remember" and "I survived the Bowling Green massacre." Kellyanne Conway mentioned the fictional massacre in an MSNBC interview Thursday as the reason for a temporary travel ban for Iraqis in 2011, saying it also proved why the Trump administration's ban was necessary.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
It's become painfully obvious that there is NOTHING that this criminal "Administration" won't lie it's ass off to the American public about.

Time for regime change.

https://impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org

https://www.change.org/p/the-people-impeach-d...

https://act.rootsaction.org/p/dia/action3/com...

Judged:

5

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Free Refugees Now

Wheeling, IL

#2 8 hrs ago
Did you hear that Madison, WI is willing to accept 10 refugee families per day for the next six weeks?

While they considered housing them in a central location (public housing), they found that it would be more economically feasible to spread them equally around the city and surrounding suburbs.

Thought you'd be pleased.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Awesome

Bowling Green, KY

#6 7 hrs ago
Free Refugees Now wrote:
Did you hear that Madison, WI is willing to accept 10 refugee families per day for the next six weeks?

While they considered housing them in a central location (public housing), they found that it would be more economically feasible to spread them equally around the city and surrounding suburbs.

Thought you'd be pleased.
That's awesome! Good hardworking, taxpayers that appreciate the rights that they now have...which most Americans take for granted...great!

Judged:

4

4

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 5 hrs ago
Free Refugees Now wrote:
Did you hear that Madison, WI is willing to accept 10 refugee families per day for the next six weeks?

While they considered housing them in a central location (public housing), they found that it would be more economically feasible to spread them equally around the city and surrounding suburbs.

Thought you'd be pleased.
LOL!!
Is that from the same source as the "news" about the Bowling Green Massacre?

Here an actual story, with actual facts.
Maybe find an adult to read it to you.

Around Town: Opening the door for refugees in Madison

http://host.madison.com/wsj/news/local/around...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter: Everything Said About Trump's "Mus... 7 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News US has no plans to increase forces in the Midea... 12 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News DeVos clears Senate hurdle toward becoming ed secy 14 min SimpleTimes 9
News Michelle Malkin: Not all refugees are welcome 18 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 46 min Barmsweb 120
News Chuck Schumer under fire from left-wing activists 47 min 2 Dogs 229
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 51 min Fed - Up With The BS 236,489
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 54 min Twitter 1,489,421
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 59 min Angel 19,483
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Fed - Up With The BS 1,065
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 3 hr Agents of Corruption 411,309
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC