Massacre? Jokes fly in city known for car-eating sinkhole
A White House adviser's commentary about a massacre in Kentucky that never happened has sparked seemingly endless snickering online, with jabs like "never remember" and "I survived the Bowling Green massacre." Kellyanne Conway mentioned the fictional massacre in an MSNBC interview Thursday as the reason for a temporary travel ban for Iraqis in 2011, saying it also proved why the Trump administration's ban was necessary.
#1 9 hrs ago
It's become painfully obvious that there is NOTHING that this criminal "Administration" won't lie it's ass off to the American public about.
Time for regime change.
https://impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org
https://www.change.org/p/the-people-impeach-d...
https://act.rootsaction.org/p/dia/action3/com...
#2 8 hrs ago
Did you hear that Madison, WI is willing to accept 10 refugee families per day for the next six weeks?
While they considered housing them in a central location (public housing), they found that it would be more economically feasible to spread them equally around the city and surrounding suburbs.
Thought you'd be pleased.
#6 7 hrs ago
That's awesome! Good hardworking, taxpayers that appreciate the rights that they now have...which most Americans take for granted...great!
#7 5 hrs ago
LOL!!
Is that from the same source as the "news" about the Bowling Green Massacre?
Here an actual story, with actual facts.
Maybe find an adult to read it to you.
Around Town: Opening the door for refugees in Madison
http://host.madison.com/wsj/news/local/around...
