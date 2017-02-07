Major global warming study again questioned, again defended
There are 2 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 5 hrs ago, titled Major global warming study again questioned, again defended. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
Another round of bickering is boiling over about temperature readings used in a 2015 study to show how the planet is warming. The issue is about how readings gathered decades ago were adjusted to try to get a clearer picture of how the Earth's temperature is changing now.
#1 3 hrs ago
LOL!!
Like evolution, gravity & the shape of the earth....
"It's just a theory"
Why does being "conservative" have to mean being in active & wilful denial of science & facts?
Since: Mar 09
10,945
The Left Coast
#2 2 hrs ago
That's it, the world is over. Better get your affairs in order.
