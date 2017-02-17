Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Friday hearing
There are 6 comments on the KTRE-TV Lufkin story from 9 hrs ago, titled Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Friday hearing.
Lawyers are asking a federal court in Seattle to order the immediate release of a man detained by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally. But the U.S. Justice Department says the court has no authority over the case.
#1 7 hrs ago
If the court has no authority, make sure that Congress is ready to correct judges who think they do. Checks and balances. Judges took it upon themselves to dump your "Defense of Marraige Act", right?
If you all don't stop working the angles, you WILL lead the country to civil war.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
45
Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
Lawyers line up to bilk the federal government. Who else has the money to pay for these charades. Oh yes, the communist and George Soros.
Since: Mar 09
10,986
The Left Coast
#3 5 hrs ago
The best way to do this is to start protesting/rioting. Block off highways and bridges, stop people from getting to work, burn some cars, stop ANYONE from speaking who disagrees. Insist Congress does nothing until your demands are met and the POTUS is removed and replaced.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,273
#4 5 hrs ago
Or we could do more things like this......
http://www.nbc26.com/news/national/running-ov...
#5 5 hrs ago
The constitution dumped the "Defense of Marraige Act",.
"......No state shall make or enforce any law which shall ABRIDGE THE PRIVILEGES OR IMMUNITIES OF CITIZENS of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."
#6 2 hrs ago
One problem... it wasn't a state law. Another problem, "Equal protection" is a bit of a farce among modern communists who think equal protection is a rationalization for total redistribution of wealth. Like most socialism though, it's OK when they say it is but if they don't like any law, IT'S THE 14TH AMENDMENT!!!!
You want to know a little secret about your party? It's not really secret. It just isn't something they don't want to acknowledge. Your party is FAR MORE racist than the others. They just hide it by being nice to one group to justify being hateful to another.
Drumroll.....You really, really hate multi-racial people, particularly men. You expect people to eat your lies in a predictable fashion. When people have more than one path to finding the truth, they tend to call you out for your phony socialism where they only prosper when you prosper more. You HATE it when people legitimately call you out for your selfish sense of entitlement. You HATE it BADLY! You're ready to conduct a PURGE over it.
The people who received the brunt of your hate for the last 30 years have been black men. See, that's the problem with the liberal formula. American blacks and latinos are essentially multi-racial. They have this NASTY tendency to feel included when you really don't want them to. That's why this "dreamer" nonsense is such a farce. You're just trying to buy loyalty from a group that is inherently not very liberal but you're gambling that they'll be loyal and dependent on you forever.
Funny how politics will always exploit the vulnerable and a significant thing to notice here is that nobody has complained while our prisons skyrocketed with blacks and latinos within their walls over the last 30 years. What idiocy will give the Democrats their fix once the latinos become a more significant voting block?
The Democratic party has been usurped by a matriarchy. The matriarchy is on a mission to have state funded breeding become compulsory, but they don't particularly like the church. As long as they NEED to control the redistribution of wealth, you'll see them demanding complete breakdown of borders, but ironically, that same matriarchy pushed for "Defense of Marriage" and will do so again as long as they and ONLY they have control over the redistribution of wealth.
Your party is a bunch of stinking racist aristocrats who care NOTHING for the lives of the average citizen. They certainly have no investment in the foolish ambitions of "dreamers". The final goal of you communists is to create slave labor out of the working class....but you're just going to go more fringe and stay in denial. I only post for those who understand the purpose of an honor code which is NOT status on campus. It's the only way to gain trust in a diverse, multi-racial environment. Obviously far too much work for you and your aristocrat friends, as the last 50 years have demonstrated.
