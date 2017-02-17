There are on the KTRE-TV Lufkin story from 9 hrs ago, titled Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Friday hearing. In it, KTRE-TV Lufkin reports that:

Lawyers are asking a federal court in Seattle to order the immediate release of a man detained by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally. But the U.S. Justice Department says the court has no authority over the case.

