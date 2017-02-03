Lawyer: Iranian family thrilled baby to be treated in US
A lawyer for the family of an Iranian infant who was temporarily banned from coming to the U.S. for life-saving heart surgery says they're "overwhelmingly relieved and thrilled" the child will now be able to have the treatment
