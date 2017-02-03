Lawyer: Iranian family thrilled baby ...

Lawyer: Iranian family thrilled baby to be treated in US

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The New York governor says an Iranian infant banned from entering the United States for life-saving heart surgery under President Donald Trump's executive order will now be allowed to travel for the emergency... A lawyer for the family of an Iranian infant who was temporarily banned from coming to the U.S. for life-saving heart surgery says they're "overwhelmingly relieved and thrilled" the child will now be able to have the treatment Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban are hurrying to board U.S.-bound flights following federal judge's order temporarily blocking the ban Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban are hurrying to board U.S.-bound flights following federal judge's order temporarily blocking the ban The founder of the group that advocates priest abuse victims ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Urges Soldiers to Question Trump's Author... 2 min PoliciaFederal 79
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Denny CranesPlace 1,489,801
News US suspends enforcement of travel ban, DOJ appeals 4 min Retribution 11
News 2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just... 5 min Autistic mormon 12
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 5 min Well Well 1,277
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min Hermie 258,021
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 9 min inbred Genius 5,238
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 13 min Rico from East Lo... 411,511
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 21 min Duh 236,664
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 57 min Earl 19,617
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,575,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC