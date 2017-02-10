There are on the Stourbridgenews.co.uk story from 6 hrs ago, titled Katy Perry targets May and Trump with politically-charged Brits performance. In it, Stourbridgenews.co.uk reports that:

Pop star Katy Perry has taken aim at Theresa May and Donald Trump's relationship with a politically-charged performance at the Brit Awards. The US singer introduced two skeleton puppets dressed as the US President and the Prime Minister as she performed her latest single Chained To The Rhythm.

