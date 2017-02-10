Katy Perry targets May and Trump with politically-charged Brits performance
There are 4 comments on the Stourbridgenews.co.uk story from 6 hrs ago, titled Katy Perry targets May and Trump with politically-charged Brits performance. In it, Stourbridgenews.co.uk reports that:
Pop star Katy Perry has taken aim at Theresa May and Donald Trump's relationship with a politically-charged performance at the Brit Awards. The US singer introduced two skeleton puppets dressed as the US President and the Prime Minister as she performed her latest single Chained To The Rhythm.
#1 4 hrs ago
Who in the hell is katy perry?
#2 4 hrs ago
She's a proud member of Satan's Sluts. Other members include Madonna, Cher, and Lady Gaga.
#3 2 hrs ago
Weird Hollywood types don't call the shots or win elections. The "Interior America" Electoral Majority does.
#4 2 hrs ago
I was just going to ask the same question - who is Katy Perry. Wasn't she married to Tom Cruise?
And it's "Lady Goo-Goo."
