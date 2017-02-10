Katy Perry targets May and Trump with...

Katy Perry targets May and Trump with politically-charged Brits performance

There are 4 comments on the Stourbridgenews.co.uk story from 6 hrs ago, titled Katy Perry targets May and Trump with politically-charged Brits performance. In it, Stourbridgenews.co.uk reports that:

Pop star Katy Perry has taken aim at Theresa May and Donald Trump's relationship with a politically-charged performance at the Brit Awards. The US singer introduced two skeleton puppets dressed as the US President and the Prime Minister as she performed her latest single Chained To The Rhythm.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Hostis Publicus

Columbus, OH

#1 4 hrs ago
Who in the hell is katy perry?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Muhammad

Battle Creek, MI

#2 4 hrs ago
Hostis Publicus wrote:
Who in the hell is katy perry?
She's a proud member of Satan's Sluts. Other members include Madonna, Cher, and Lady Gaga.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 2 hrs ago
Weird Hollywood types don't call the shots or win elections. The "Interior America" Electoral Majority does.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#4 2 hrs ago
Muhammad wrote:
<quoted text>

She's a proud member of Satan's Sluts. Other members include Madonna, Cher, and Lady Gaga.
I was just going to ask the same question - who is Katy Perry. Wasn't she married to Tom Cruise?

And it's "Lady Goo-Goo."

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 3 min jonjedi 376
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 10 min jonjedi 5,825
News Multiple arrests at Dakota Access Pipeline prot... 19 min Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 23 min Copout 20,994
News Detroit's Muslim community promises it - will n... 24 min lol 4
News In New Jersey, a record crowd at town hall pres... 25 min Cordwainer Trout 2
News Fearing deportation, undocumented mother seeks ... 26 min davy 205
News Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r... 27 min davy 455
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 38 min Cheech the Conser... 412,800
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Ms Sassy 258,873
News DHS: Trump Border 'Wall' to Cost $21.6B, Take 3... 1 hr Quirky 456
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr INFOWARS 237,629
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,574 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC