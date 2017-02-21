There are on the KFBB story from 13 hrs ago, titled Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; bar to reopen. In it, KFBB reports that:

In this undated photo provided by Kranti Shalia, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, left, poses for photo with Alok Madasani and his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In the middle of a crowded bar, a 51-year-old former air traffic... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFBB.