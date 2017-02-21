Kansas community tries to heal from shooting; bar to reopen
In this undated photo provided by Kranti Shalia, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, left, poses for photo with Alok Madasani and his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In the middle of a crowded bar, a 51-year-old former air traffic... .
#1 11 hrs ago
Yeah, I'm really not interested. The murders were lousy but I'm not interested in the lives of people who were brought in to drive our wages down. Don't push it.
#2 10 hrs ago
Just another point.... as expected, the family of the deceased is complaining that the murderer be tried as a committer of "Hate Crimes".
This is not healing. This is a lot of angry people fighting for jobs. IT'S ABOUT JOBS!!! There's got to be A LOT MORE JOBS! JOOOOOOOOBSSS!!!!!!!
But you're smarty smart business people. You're going to do your drugs anyway....and you're going to do your drugs anyway.
The new world order won't be about the religious discipline of temperance combined with compulsory breeding. It won't be the false promises of a Communist police state. It will be about the rights and responsibilities of the individual, and the complete subordination of government to that individual.
We can't trust the Church to do this thing. We'll come up with another medium for spreading the message, enforcing rules and providing guarantees where needed, or abstract goals where our understanding of goals is not yet ready for guarantees. We WILL NOT allow aristocrats and shaman to usurp the law with vigilante "hate crime" rulings.
#3 7 hrs ago
Hate crime legislation is not the answer, ever. That just creates a new class of legally protected people. The end result in knowing about possible increased time in prison, could well result in increased violence against law enforcement attempting an arrest. Just an opinion.
#6 3 hrs ago
Far worse, it enables the "minority" to harass any manner of authority, other than the judges, with little fear of retribution.
The killer was wrong. No doubt he will pay for his crimes. Hate crime punishment will only make things worse with the other people out there who have no reason to take on the burdens of 1.2 billion Indians and Chinese each. 300 million Americans can do nothing to help 2.4 billion or more from just two of many Asian countries, yet liberals obsessed with sticking it to the White man have provoked people like this to anger.
It was tragic that this man chose to take out his frustrations on the wrong people, but the tragedy will only be compounded by liberals who continue to ignore the financial stress that has been imposed on the working class.....and they will continue to do so because they have an internal hate of their own that defies conventional political wisdom.
It's time to get all the dirty deeds out in the open for public judgement and even civil war if the two sides cannot accept co-existence. The entirety of the American public needs stop using others as instruments for political vengeance.
