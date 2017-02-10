There are on the The Indian Express story from 6 hrs ago, titled Kansas bar shooting: 1 Indian killed, two others injured. In it, The Indian Express reports that:

Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 51-year-old man with murder and attempted murder after he allegedly started shooting in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others, in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated. Authorities repeatedly declined at a news conference to say whether the shooting was a hate crime although local police said they were working with the FBI to investigate the case.

