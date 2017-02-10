Kansas bar shooting: 1 Indian killed, two others injured
There are 3 comments on the The Indian Express story from 6 hrs ago, titled Kansas bar shooting: 1 Indian killed, two others injured. In it, The Indian Express reports that:
Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 51-year-old man with murder and attempted murder after he allegedly started shooting in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others, in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated. Authorities repeatedly declined at a news conference to say whether the shooting was a hate crime although local police said they were working with the FBI to investigate the case.
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,310
MILKY WAY
#1 6 hrs ago
Who were the two others?
#2 4 hrs ago
Native American "Indians" shouldn't be allowed in bars. Their physical reality does not allow for the digestion of alcohol as other races. This has been known for generations, yet stupid White people have allowed themselves to be bullied on fake racist claims. Keeping alcohol out of the hands and gullets of "Indians" would keep bar violence nil.
#3 56 min ago
Many people shouldn't be allowed in bars especially meth heads that start drinking in bars and shoot people .Can't believe you are blaming people for being shot and killed. Go catch some trout.
