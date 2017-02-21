Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid t...

Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood new

There are 3 comments on the KATV Little Rock story from 13 hrs ago, titled Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood new. In it, KATV Little Rock reports that:

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Texas can't cut off Medicaid dollars to Planned Parenthood over secretly recorded videos taken by anti-abortion activists in 2015 that launched Republican efforts across the U.S. to defund the nation's largest abortion provider. An injunction issued by U.S. District Sam Sparks of Austin comes after he delayed making decision in January and essentially bought Planned Parenthood an extra month in the state's Medicaid program.

visitor

Reading, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
Time to get the COAT HANGERS out!!!!1

visitor

Reading, PA

#2 12 hrs ago
Then medicaid will have a real big hospital bill to deal with.
Sandra

Deer Park, TX

#3 11 hrs ago
Man, these "so-called" judges are beginning to be a thorn in the Republican Party's a**.

