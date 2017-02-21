Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood new
There are 3 comments on the KATV Little Rock story from 13 hrs ago, titled Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood new. In it, KATV Little Rock reports that:
A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Texas can't cut off Medicaid dollars to Planned Parenthood over secretly recorded videos taken by anti-abortion activists in 2015 that launched Republican efforts across the U.S. to defund the nation's largest abortion provider. An injunction issued by U.S. District Sam Sparks of Austin comes after he delayed making decision in January and essentially bought Planned Parenthood an extra month in the state's Medicaid program.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATV Little Rock.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Time to get the COAT HANGERS out!!!!1
|
#2 12 hrs ago
Then medicaid will have a real big hospital bill to deal with.
|
#3 11 hrs ago
Man, these "so-called" judges are beginning to be a thorn in the Republican Party's a**.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|southern at heart
|5,758
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|No Surprize
|1,497,080
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|5 min
|Thesimpletruth
|2,336
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|7 min
|kuda
|337
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|13 min
|Sharrp Shooter
|412,783
|Advocates: DHS immigration memo called 'dragnet'
|14 min
|tomin cali
|3
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|237,558
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|19 min
|Laughing At Trump
|259,239
|Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r...
|21 min
|Just Think
|426
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC