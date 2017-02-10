Jerdacuttup Bridge floods leave elderly man missing

'There was light terrorism at Nordstrom this week': Melissa McCarthy is back as Sean Spicer - this time hawking Ivanka's jewelry and shoes from the White House in SNL cold open 'The US stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100%': Trump and Japanese PM hold conference to denounce 'absolutely intolerable' North Korea missile test CBS anchor Josh Elliott 'announced he'd been promoted and was leaving his show live on-air - but it was the first network bosses knew about it' 'Sorry I'm late, the reason I'm late is I'm going through a divorce': United Airlines pilot is removed from flight after 'ranting on the intercom about her marriage, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton' Don't text at the table, NEVER spear your food with the fork and avoid buying extravagant gifts in a new relationship: Etiquette guru reveals her top tips for Valentine's Day A putt-ing miracle! Florida golfer uses his club to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.