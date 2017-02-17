Israeli PM declares it is 'a new day' in relations with President Trump's US
After eight years of testy ties with Barack Obama, Mr Netanyahu seems to be relishing Mr Trump's warm embrace. The new president has broken from his predecessor in adopting friendlier positions to the Israeli government regarding a tough line on Iran, a vaguer stance on Palestinian statehood and a more lenient approach to West Bank settlements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|1 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|412,533
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|237,227
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|3 min
|Dalai Lama
|94
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 min
|WHAT
|36,081
|Russell Simmons Susan Sarandon protest Trump in...
|6 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|6 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|34
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|6 min
|Retribution
|146
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,496,704
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|57 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|71
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Trump won grow up
|20,862
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC