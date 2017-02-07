There are on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 20 hrs ago, titled Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

An Iranian infant in need of life-saving heart surgery arrived Tuesday at a Portland hospital with her family after being temporarily banned from coming to the U.S. by President Donald Trump's immigration orders. Iranian doctors told Fatemeh Reshad's parents weeks ago that she needed at least one urgent surgery to correct serious heart defects, or she will die, according to her uncle, Samad Taghizadeh, a U.S. citizen who lives in Portland.

