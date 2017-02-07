Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
There are 24 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 20 hrs ago, titled Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
An Iranian infant in need of life-saving heart surgery arrived Tuesday at a Portland hospital with her family after being temporarily banned from coming to the U.S. by President Donald Trump's immigration orders. Iranian doctors told Fatemeh Reshad's parents weeks ago that she needed at least one urgent surgery to correct serious heart defects, or she will die, according to her uncle, Samad Taghizadeh, a U.S. citizen who lives in Portland.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
|
#2 16 hrs ago
Repairing and maintaining genetic defects so they can breed and populate the human genome with exponentially more genetic defects is a Liberal idea.
|
#3 16 hrs ago
Wow. Your point? Republicans do not use kids to get our point across ok, Kids have no say or a voice. We speak for them. I understand your anger but you could have worded it different.
|
#4 15 hrs ago
The point is crystal clear and certainly not angry. For many decades, the evolution of various medical industries, especially the Pharmaceutical industry, have focused on degrading the human genome for profit. We have more and more inferior genetics taking hold and it promises nothing but the total destruction of the human race. Mentally and physically, the Liberal intellectual deficit not only imposes this self-destruction, but validates itself by way of the inferior genetic mentality they've already accomplished for themselves. This may be a different focus than a politically correct appreciation of the genetically inferior press using this child as a stupid and vicious method of bashing Trump, but it is certainly more positive.
|
#5 15 hrs ago
What in the dam hell does you rant have to do with a child and being PC moron. Nothing so blow it out your know it all ass clown.
|
#6 15 hrs ago
I presume you didn't want an answer to your question. Don't tell me... you take special medications to keep you alive.
|
#7 15 hrs ago
You should take Medication to bring you off of that soap box know it all big mouth. You are the reason Liberal keep bashing my party jackass. Your issue is you think you are special and you may be right. There isn't a whole lot of moronic know it all's running around with shit on their face.
|
#8 15 hrs ago
Too many people in your "party" have abandoned conservative principles and what is best for the country. Some of them are now equivocating about the repeal of Obamacare. They have repeatedly failed their constituencies and have openly supported and voted inflated economies, inflated, useless Federal agencies and abuse of Federal funding processes to profit only themselves. The time for "parties" is coming to a close. Being a registered Democrat, my appreciation of a party's self-destruction is relevant to Trump's opposition to RINO achievements for the last five decades.
|
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
3,433
California
|
#9 13 hrs ago
The human genome managed to overcome the "genetic deficiencies" of "White" folks.
I'm sure the species can manage to re-assimilate a Persian.
Sounds like Cordwainer had to repeat his NAZI Eugenics Summer School Class one too many times.
|
United States
|
#10 13 hrs ago
As evidenced by world wide atrocities, obviously the human genome hasn't managed to overcome the genetic deficiencies of Black folks.~ You want murder and mayhem, just go to any Black neighborhood in any city in any country of the world.
|
Oslo, Norway
|
#11 13 hrs ago
ne1 want to cam with a 23 female? hit me up on K iK my id is badgurlx82
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,260
Paris
|
#12 12 hrs ago
Your tirade has meaning, but little value..........you can't murder 54,000,000 children then claim you care about one baby with a heart defect.
|
#14 9 hrs ago
Wow, so you do support Abortion when a baby's genetics and health are not optimal!
Or you prefer the idea of letting them be born first so that they and their family can suffer for a much longer period of time with palliative care only? Genius!
So nobody should seek any medical treat For a condition if there is the slightest chance they might wish to reproduce in the future? Genius!
Long Live Queen Cordwainer! She has all the answers!
|
#15 9 hrs ago
Choosing to use birth control and not meddling in the reproductive decisions of others is murder!
Genius!
Let's start trials right away. Let's encourage tattling on our neighbors, friends and family members.
The Witch Trails in Salem weren't harsh enough, let's ramp this up and turn America into a Trump Right Wing Paradise!
Let's make America Puritan Again.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,233
|
#18 8 hrs ago
I think the BIGGER issue is that the parents wanted their child to have the best care available yet didn't choose to go to one of those countries with a single payer system the left LOVES to tell us about.
How can that be?
|
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
3,433
California
|
#19 8 hrs ago
That's an interesting observation, since every human being that ever lived is a descendant of "Black" folks. I guess we're all killers.
|
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
3,433
California
|
#20 7 hrs ago
This should be pretty easy. Just camp out at your local Home Depot or Lowe's, and video the license plates on all the trucks who are picking up illegal Day Workers.
Or just video your own traitorous neighbors inside your own neighborhood, and turn in anyone who has their yard work or home maintenance done by the undocumented.
Heck, I would imagine you could nail 20 American Traitors every day, just by taping the license plates of all the cars that stop and buy oranges or strawberries from the Mexican kid on the corner who sets up his umbrella and fruit boxes, every afternoon as the evening commute cars come down the street, heading for home.
Hey Patriots! Join up today, and Make America Great Again!
The Trumpers will probably give you an Award and an immediate Officer's rank in the new Trumpstapo SS.
|
#21 7 hrs ago
Is that the Christ like spirit taught in the church you attend ?
|
#23 5 hrs ago
More political crap. This is just a story because of the Temp Ban. Iran no less.
Critical congenital heart disease is estimated to affect one out of every 4,800 babies born each year in the US.
Wonder why they do not also get free care for it.
http://www.babysfirsttest.org/newborn-screeni...
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,233
|
#24 4 hrs ago
You forgot......
and taking them to the local polling place so they can vote for whoever has a "D" by their name.
|
#25 3 hrs ago
The press is attempting to influence humanitarian emotions, with an indirect attack on President Trump. And certainly we all have humanitarian compassion. But the U.S. cannot be the refuge, the sanctuary, and the medical facility of the world. And at this point, national security is a necessary priority.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|No Surprize
|1,490,942
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|237,393
|Who is Sally Yates?
|3 min
|WasteWater
|26
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 min
|duck femocrats
|1,703
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 min
|WasteWater
|5,439
|Distrust of the non-religious runs deep in Amer...
|5 min
|Eagle 12
|43
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|5 min
|TRUMP a CLOWN
|2
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|14 min
|Uncle Tab
|258,550
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|26 min
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|411,815
|Warren violates arcane rule, sparking Senate du...
|42 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|50
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC