Investigations into Russia to continu...

Investigations into Russia to continue after Flynn's exit

There are 8 comments on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from 11 hrs ago, titled Investigations into Russia to continue after Flynn's exit.

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., center, flanked by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, left, and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., pauses as he answers... . Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, flanked by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, left, and Rep. John Conyers, ... .

gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#1 10 hrs ago
The Republicans said no more stupid hearings.Most people wanted to at least attempt to negotiate a better relationship with Russia but the democrats doomed that.They said were afraid that Trump was going to nuke somebody but now they want war.Sanctions dont work so well when you have China pumping them up.China is the one that should be sanctioned.

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,660

Dump American Eagle

#2 10 hrs ago
It seems many Dems have started believing their own lies...... Makes you wonder just how deep their TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) is....... In the space of under a month it has gone from half whispered rumors of media speculation to full blown belief in the Russians are coming...... The ONLY thing the Russians and Trumps people have in common is that they all breath air....... And sh1t regularly.

gwww

Belle Plaine, MN

#3 10 hrs ago
The democrats need to quit running the government through the media.The world can see what they are doing.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#4 9 hrs ago
I investigated, yup Russia is still there.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#11 3 hrs ago
Democrats are again committing suicide. Continued investigations will show only the Obama Administration connections to Russia, his promise to them that he would have "free hands after the election" and the Obama Shadow Government of 30 Thousand paid Leftist anarchists committed to disrupting all U.S. attempts to dissociate itself with Obama's arming and funding Islamist terrorist organizations and the Democrat Leftist"s close associations with Hamas tunnel building efforts to kill Israelis. Do Democrats really want Obama's secret dealings with Iran exposed? They will be.(If Obama's anarchist Leftist show up in masks to violent "protests", shoot them in the face.)

Obama's Shadow Presidency
https://tinyurl.com/jy8tn7x
here we go

United States

#13 2 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
The democrats need to quit running the government through the media.The world can see what they are doing.
Sorry you guys are all brainwashed by the Teaparty

here we go

United States

#14 2 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
The Republicans said no more stupid hearings.Most people wanted to at least attempt to negotiate a better relationship with Russia but the democrats doomed that.They said were afraid that Trump was going to nuke somebody but now they want war.Sanctions dont work so well when you have China pumping them up.China is the one that should be sanctioned.
Your man and his administration..
Is in deep doo doo
Aponi

Melbourne, FL

#15 2 hrs ago
here we go wrote:
Sorry you guys are all brainwashed by the Teaparty
Sorry im a independent seems i recall demos drinking koolaid
