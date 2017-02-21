Indian man killed in possibly racial shooting at Kansas bar
There are 1 comment on the CBS Atlanta story from 13 hrs ago, titled Indian man killed in possibly racial shooting at Kansas bar. In it, CBS Atlanta reports that:
Sheriff's Office via AP). CORRECTS LAST NAME TO PURINTON - This undated photo provided by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Clinton, Mo., shows Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kan., who was arrested early Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in connection with ... A man accused of shooting two Indians in a suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated, has been charged with murder and attempted... A man accused of shooting two Indians in a suburban Kansas City bar, killing one man and injuring two others in an attack that some witnesses said was racially motivated, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Another censored comments section? Why do you even post them here if you don't want people to discuss them?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Well Well
|1,497,797
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|7 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|8 min
|Garthok
|2,432
|White House adviser asked FBI to dispute Russia...
|11 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|28
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|15 min
|tomin cali
|1
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|17 min
|Jay
|259,029
|US public schools take steps to protect undocum...
|18 min
|tomin cali
|3
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|24 min
|Garthok
|237,649
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|46 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|412,943
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,484
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC