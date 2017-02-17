In Trump's future looms a familiar shutdown threat
Beneath the capital's radar looms a vexing problem - a catchall spending package that's likely to top $1 trillion and could get embroiled in the politics of building Trump's wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and a budget-busting Pentagon request. While a shutdown deadline has a few weeks to go, the huge measure looms as an unpleasant reality check for Trump and Republicans controlling Congress.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,313
Paris
#1 10 hrs ago
Do you have to have a passport to read Canadian fake news?
#2 9 hrs ago
Who volunteers to read the Enquirer to you?
(I hope it's a volunteer anyway, I'd hate to see OK Social Services paying for your chin-wiper)
You're really not too bright, are you cupcake?
#3 6 hrs ago
No, but you do need a brain you so desperately need!
#4 5 hrs ago
President Trump will handle it successfully. And it doesn't matter what the news media says because we're no longer "media-driven" as were Obama supporters. And we know what "Fake News" is. And most importantly, President Trump has the unwavering support of interior America, the "Electoral Majority."
#5 1 hr ago
No your not, your stupidity driven!
#6 1 hr ago
Republican Principles?
Republican principles are whatever they decide their principles are at any given point. When convenient, they can be dispensed with like an apple core from a car window.
Executive orders were proof of ObamaÂ’s lawlessness. Now Trump does them and theyÂ’re celebrated. You know that private email server Hillary had, which was tantamount to treason and the most horrible thing that ever happened?
Think about this, Trump supporters think itÂ’s ok for him to have a private email server. Republicans scream about the Constitution when theyÂ’re out of office, then elect someone who clearly doesnÂ’t know whatÂ’s in the Constitution, or care.
They scream about ObamaÂ’s fascism, and then elect a guy whose every impulse is anti-democratic. They spent years raging about how Obama speaks and bows to our enemies, but have already turned a blind eye to Trump giving Vladimir Putin everything he wants.
They take campaign contributions from the wealthy and the powerful, and then beat up on the children, the elderly, the sick and the poor. Not only will Republicans push cuts to school lunch programs, they will go after any federal program that protects those in need. And then they will reward their campaign benefactors with hundreds of billions in tax breaks.
#7 33 min ago
Dont worry the Republicans will cough up the money.They dont have much choice if they hope to win in 2020.There arent enough hardcore conservatives to carry them and the liberals sure arent going to vote for them.Trumps voters is all they have and they better come through.
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC