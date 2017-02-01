In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settlements
There are 6 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settlements.
President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Israel that constructing new settlements "may not be helpful" to Middle East peace efforts, shifting toward a tougher line with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Still, the White House made clear that the Trump administration "has not taken an official position on settlement activity," departing from previous administrations that have considered the settlements illegitimate.
#1 10 hrs ago
AP News seems more inclined to exaggerated claims. There is nothing in the statements from the Trump Administration suggesting any "warning", this sneaky falsehood put in the first sentence of the AP report. Slight encouragement to caution is not a warning, especially when several other statements clearly reflect a supportive view toward Israeli settlements. The so-called "palestinians" and their American Democrat terrorist supporters should not be considered legitimate elements in the peaceful expansion of housing developments anywhere in Israeli lands. Seating terrorist supporting nations at the UN has made that body totally compromised by extremist elements. Every time anyone has listened to these various people's "advice", the result has been more terror, pain, murder and diminishing of Israeli lives. Look at how these terrorist, BDS supporting elements have acted in Berkeley over the last days. The violent and oppressive tendencies of all these "palestinian" supporters is there for all to see.
|
“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”
Since: Dec 15
3,364
California
|
#2 7 hrs ago
And yet, Israeli officers just physically-removed illegal settlers from their illegal settlements.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,996
NYC
|
#3 22 min ago
President Donald Trump is definitely great friend of Israel and he will recognize Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel and the Jewish people since the Kingdom of David 3000 years ago and move the US embassy to Jerusalem, as he will agree with PM Netanyahu in the coming meeting in 10 days. The days of Iranian regime terrorist boss Khomeini are numbered, indeed. Thanks the Lord for the great President Donald Trump who is fighting evil Jihadist murderous regime of Iran as well as ISIS caliphate which are known to be the alliances of the Democratic party of pathetic liars led by Hillary Clinton who sold American Uranium to the Iranian regime and Russia and provided 20,000 centrifuges for enriching uranium for nukes against America and Israel and in addition created ISIS caliphate an armed it till today with American weapons along the borders with Israel. Donald Trump vowed to eliminate the Jihadist evil Iranian regime of Ayatollah Khomeini which is the leader and mastermind of terrorist attacks all over the Middle East against American troops and American Aircraft carriers and Destroyers and being behind the killing of thousands of Americans for more than two decades. US military under the new great General Flynn and General mad Dog Matis have a good plan to defeat the Iranian regime and replace it with peace seeking regime for the great peace loving Iranian people who fell victims of the evil Khomeini thug and the Mozlem Brother terrorists known as Quds. Any Iranian attack on US military or on its allies will be answered by US Military eliminating of Khomeini and his thugs including the secret nuke and missile sites hidden in underground sites in Iran.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,996
NYC
|
#4 16 min ago
Evidently, the left wing radical 'Bagatz' Court supports the Jihadist Mozlem Brother terrorists of ISIS and Hamas false 'rights' to build Caliphate in Jerusalem over the ruins of Israel. Uprooting and throwing Jews out of their homes in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria by Israeli lefty court is the same old story and history of centuries in which Jews were thrown out from their houses and became homeless with nothing left for them because they were Jews. The idea that Jews are the only people that are not allowed to build homes for their new generation in their biblical and historical land and their capital Jerusalem of more than 3000 years while all other people all over the world can build homes anywhere is the US Democratic party of liberals and Reformist Jewish Elites idea together with Israeli liberal Simon Peres idea that started five decades ago , aiming at keeping Israel weak and tiny country that cannot ever protect itself from Jihadist beast terrorists that surrounds Israel seek its demise. Obama and Hillary and the Democratic party were able to push the UN to recognize the Palestinian Authority as a country and now Palestinians together with Obama support were able to use the UN as tool to destroy Israel, with resolutions that delegitimize Israel existence and strip the rights of Jews to live in their biblical and historical cities including Jerusalem and cities in Judea and Samaria where Jews had the Kingdom of David 1600 years before the Mozlem Brotherhood started in Saudi Arabia. The UN with Obama and Hillary and the Democratic party supported the UN resolution that make more than half of Israel area today illegal and making Israel illegitimate country that steals land from the Palestinian terrorists that never owned the land.
|
#5 13 min ago
More critical to America than what's going on in Israel is the US jobs creation data
President Obama's last jobs report 227,000 lays down a mark that Donald Trump will have to exceed if he's going to live up to the expectations he's set for himself.
Lets hope the accomplishments of the Donald Trump presidency is far more productive than the first 9 days have shown themselves.
Times here to buckle up his chin strap and roll up his sleeves. The mark of excellence is set in stone.
|
#6 11 min ago
An apostate's manifesto. Simple blasphemy.
|
|
