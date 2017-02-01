There are on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settlements. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Israel that constructing new settlements "may not be helpful" to Middle East peace efforts, shifting toward a tougher line with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Still, the White House made clear that the Trump administration "has not taken an official position on settlement activity," departing from previous administrations that have considered the settlements illegitimate.

