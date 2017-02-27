In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's wife
There are 19 comments on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 12 hrs ago, titled In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's wife. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:
Carryn Owens, widow of widow of Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, is applauded on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress. less Carryn Owens, widow of widow of Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, is applauded on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump ... more Carryn Owens, widow of widow of Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, is applauded on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
210
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Liberals brought Muslims and illegals.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
It can be easily said that scenes like this empower people to indulge their own prejudices. We are not a country of martyrs nor are we inclined to respect sacrifices, as Trump himself implied with McCain from time to time. I hope the message is vigilance and service from our government, not false gratitude to the plebs.
|
#3 7 hrs ago
The widow was sitting next to Ivanka Trump.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Didn't Trump reference Christian Scripture, the actual Words of Christ, that no greater love hath a man, than to lay down his life for his friend? Yes, I think he did.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,014
The Left Coast
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Powerful moment. Even Pelosi and Schumer almost thought about standing.
|
#6 4 hrs ago
Serpents can recite biblical phrases. That's part of their deceiving slithering habits
|
#7 4 hrs ago
Why wouldn't an American who is Muslim or Hindustan not be welcomed to a president's address to Congress?
|
#8 3 hrs ago
Father of US Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid demands probe, slams Trump
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/27/fa...
|
#11 2 hrs ago
Trump speech is fantasy not policy!
|
#12 2 hrs ago
How did the huckster ever talk this poor women into this shameful display of idolatry?
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
210
Location hidden
|
#13 1 hr ago
Yes, liberals do it all the time. Hillary and Obama both tried to give mouth service to scripture.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
210
Location hidden
|
#14 1 hr ago
Pity, even many in the liberal press disagree with you, but then again you are pretty far down on the food chain for them to notice your ignorance.
|
#15 1 hr ago
So happy Mr. O and Ms. C are on the bench this season. Nothing against them personally, just happy for the break.
|
#16 38 min ago
Let's be honest. If Obama did this, the right would have had a fit, claiming political grandstanding. That said, it was a nice moment, and reflection of her husbands service, and life.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,168
Location hidden
|
#17 24 min ago
The poor dear.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,168
Location hidden
|
#18 20 min ago
Trump also "referenced" the length of the applause during this woman's heartbreaking moment. Ever the marketing creep.
Trump "referenced" the words that were written for him. He was just a muted version of his ignorant, repellant self.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,168
Location hidden
|
#19 16 min ago
No thanks to Trump, who exploited this poor woman's sorrow.
|
#20 13 min ago
Their fake accents are far better though..........
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
75,168
Location hidden
|
#21 5 min ago
Do you really believe Donald Trump has ever even opened a bible? He sees God as the competition.
|
|
|
