In emotional moment, Trump salutes sl...

In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's wife

There are 19 comments on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 12 hrs ago, titled In emotional moment, Trump salutes slain SEAL's wife. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:

Carryn Owens, widow of widow of Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, is applauded on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress. less Carryn Owens, widow of widow of Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, is applauded on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump ... more Carryn Owens, widow of widow of Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, is applauded on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as she was acknowledged by President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

210

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
Liberals brought Muslims and illegals.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 8 hrs ago
It can be easily said that scenes like this empower people to indulge their own prejudices. We are not a country of martyrs nor are we inclined to respect sacrifices, as Trump himself implied with McCain from time to time. I hope the message is vigilance and service from our government, not false gratitude to the plebs.

Texxy the Independent Cat

Spring, TX

#3 7 hrs ago
The widow was sitting next to Ivanka Trump.

Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#4 6 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
It can be easily said that scenes like this empower people to indulge their own prejudices. We are not a country of martyrs nor are we inclined to respect sacrifices, as Trump himself implied with McCain from time to time. I hope the message is vigilance and service from our government, not false gratitude to the plebs.
Didn't Trump reference Christian Scripture, the actual Words of Christ, that no greater love hath a man, than to lay down his life for his friend? Yes, I think he did.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,014

The Left Coast

#5 5 hrs ago
Powerful moment. Even Pelosi and Schumer almost thought about standing.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#6 4 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

Didn't Trump reference Christian Scripture, the actual Words of Christ, that no greater love hath a man, than to lay down his life for his friend? Yes, I think he did.
Serpents can recite biblical phrases. That's part of their deceiving slithering habits

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#7 4 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Liberals brought Muslims and illegals.
Why wouldn't an American who is Muslim or Hindustan not be welcomed to a president's address to Congress?

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#8 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Liberals brought Muslims and illegals.
Father of US Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid demands probe, slams Trump

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/27/fa...

spocko

Oakland, CA

#11 2 hrs ago
Trump speech is fantasy not policy!

spocko

Oakland, CA

#12 2 hrs ago
How did the huckster ever talk this poor women into this shameful display of idolatry?

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

210

Location hidden
#13 1 hr ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Serpents can recite biblical phrases. That's part of their deceiving slithering habits
Yes, liberals do it all the time. Hillary and Obama both tried to give mouth service to scripture.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

210

Location hidden
#14 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
Trump speech is fantasy not policy!
Pity, even many in the liberal press disagree with you, but then again you are pretty far down on the food chain for them to notice your ignorance.

Texxy the Independent Cat

Spring, TX

#15 1 hr ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

Yes, liberals do it all the time. Hillary and Obama both tried to give mouth service to scripture.
So happy Mr. O and Ms. C are on the bench this season. Nothing against them personally, just happy for the break.
Cujo

Pittsburgh, PA

#16 38 min ago
Let's be honest. If Obama did this, the right would have had a fit, claiming political grandstanding. That said, it was a nice moment, and reflection of her husbands service, and life.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,168

Location hidden
#17 24 min ago
Texxy the Independent Cat wrote:
The widow was sitting next to Ivanka Trump.
The poor dear.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,168

Location hidden
#18 20 min ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
<quoted text>

Didn't Trump reference Christian Scripture, the actual Words of Christ, that no greater love hath a man, than to lay down his life for his friend? Yes, I think he did.
Trump also "referenced" the length of the applause during this woman's heartbreaking moment. Ever the marketing creep.

Trump "referenced" the words that were written for him. He was just a muted version of his ignorant, repellant self.
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,168

Location hidden
#19 16 min ago
Cujo wrote:
Let's be honest. If Obama did this, the right would have had a fit, claiming political grandstanding. That said, it was a nice moment, and reflection of her husbands service, and life.
No thanks to Trump, who exploited this poor woman's sorrow.
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#20 13 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

Yes, liberals do it all the time. Hillary and Obama both tried to give mouth service to scripture.
Their fake accents are far better though..........
Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

75,168

Location hidden
#21 5 min ago
slick willie explains it wrote:
<quoted text>

Their fake accents are far better though..........
Do you really believe Donald Trump has ever even opened a bible? He sees God as the competition.
