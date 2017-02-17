Immigrant haven of Miami-Dade votes against sanctuary status
There are 4 comments on the Yahoo! story from 11 hrs ago, titled Immigrant haven of Miami-Dade votes against sanctuary status. In it, Yahoo! reports that:
County commissioners in immigrant-rich Miami-Dade voted Friday to uphold their Cuban-born mayor's order to cooperate with federal immigration officials, drawing shouts of "shame on you" from those hoping to make their community a sanctuary city. Though it's the only U.S. county where more than half the population is foreign-born, Miami-Dade has bucked a trend among some cities that have sought to defy federal immigration crackdowns out of sympathy with their large migrant populations.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yahoo!.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
American democracy and our system of public voting to select our officials is at risk. Democrats refuse the election results, and are partaking in "Sedition," as are the major American news networks, fomenting the public into believing our democracy and the public vote is not needed. This tragic state of affairs is rather common in countries across the world, a situation we never dreamed possible in America. But it's happening.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Sanctuary City status = federal funds cut off.
|
Since: Feb 17
4
|
#3 9 hrs ago
I found the chanel hot of new, I want to share all: https://goo.gl/1JCAiX
|
#4 32 min ago
Doesn't matter. It's not their decision to make.
Want to create a reservation out of your county? Don't plan on being able to enjoy the prosperity and resources of the greater community.
Our country. Our rules.(Still work in progress!)
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Earl
|1,496,091
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|4 min
|Trump
|546
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|9 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|219,530
|Parents of transgender students appeal to Trump...
|9 min
|tomin cali
|39
|US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered...
|10 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|7
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|12 min
|Faith
|5,688
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|13 min
|Sharrp Shooter
|412,421
|Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r...
|36 min
|Fcvk tRump
|261
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|45 min
|Fcvk tRump
|69
|Democrats react to Michael Flynn's resignation
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|389
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC