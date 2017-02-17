Immigrant haven of Miami-Dade votes a...

Immigrant haven of Miami-Dade votes against sanctuary status

County commissioners in immigrant-rich Miami-Dade voted Friday to uphold their Cuban-born mayor's order to cooperate with federal immigration officials, drawing shouts of "shame on you" from those hoping to make their community a sanctuary city. Though it's the only U.S. county where more than half the population is foreign-born, Miami-Dade has bucked a trend among some cities that have sought to defy federal immigration crackdowns out of sympathy with their large migrant populations.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 11 hrs ago
American democracy and our system of public voting to select our officials is at risk. Democrats refuse the election results, and are partaking in "Sedition," as are the major American news networks, fomenting the public into believing our democracy and the public vote is not needed. This tragic state of affairs is rather common in countries across the world, a situation we never dreamed possible in America. But it's happening.

Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#2 9 hrs ago
Sanctuary City status = federal funds cut off.

baithuocgiatruye n

4

Manassas, VA

#3 9 hrs ago
anonymous

New York, NY

#4 32 min ago
Doesn't matter. It's not their decision to make.

Want to create a reservation out of your county? Don't plan on being able to enjoy the prosperity and resources of the greater community.

Our country. Our rules.(Still work in progress!)
Chicago, IL

