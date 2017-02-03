Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve priority
Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he agrees with President Donald Trump that persecuted Christians should be treated as priority in the U.S. refugee program despite acknowledging that such preference is discriminatory. "It is," Otter said during an interview on Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports.
#1 8 hrs ago
Some balanced allowance of Christian refugees from Obama imposed anarchy and terrorism throughout the Middle East should be a welcome change from Obama's policies clearly discriminating AGAINST Christians in favor of Muslims. Obama's policies disallowing refugees from Cuba and sending Cuban freedom seekers back to that prison nation didn't get the Left's attention of riot and distemper. This is because the Democrat Left has discriminated against Jews and Christians ever since Democrat tyrant Roosevelt and his Communist sympathizer wife sent more than a hundred thousand Jews back to German concentration camps. Reminds you of the Clintons, right? Tens of thousand of Christians have been slaughtered in the Democrat imposed "Arab Springs" and total ISIS dominated anarchy and genocides. Yet, the paid, masked, Democrat "revolutionists" turning America into a third world nation don't care about that.
Since: Apr 09
20,296
Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
tRump and the republicans won and are in charge - why are you still obsessing over Obama and the Clintons?
Oh...right. If you have to talk about the disaster that is tRump and the republicans it wouldn't go well...
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,188
Paris
#3 5 hrs ago
Because of them and their following far left whacko actions, it will take America longer to come back from the abysses they put us in. Not themselves of course just the people.
#4 4 hrs ago
What abyss?
Be specific.
You're not too bright, are you cupcake?
#5 2 hrs ago
Don't play favorites. Block them all. It's not our job to protect Christians.
This is a national security issue and that is all it is. Granted, most terrorist groups in the region are flying the Muslim banner but playing favorites only serves to rationalize labeling us as anti-Muslim.
This is a simple matter of global politics. The terrorists are trying to pick a fight, yet make us look like the bad guy. If we choose to go into this fight, we had better be ready to conduct a complete purge of the trouble makers and maintain a police force there for a generation to eradicate the memory.
That's how we handled NAZI Germany, but this is tactically a different group. They are poor, spread out, MUCH larger in numbers, and can play off their oil resources to get other nations involved in the conflict. Eventually, it may come to such a scene, but for now, we really have no choice other than to isolate ourselves and let the locals deal with their own problems until they decide that one final solution deserves another.
ONCE AGAIN! Follow the money. Oil money leads right back to the political parties if you just look. The problem is simple. It's time to put those Christian values to the test! Stop trying to get a seat on that oil money train and start doing what a real Christian would do, not what a selfish evangelist preacher would do.
