Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve priority

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he agrees with President Donald Trump that persecuted Christians should be treated as priority in the U.S. refugee program despite acknowledging that such preference is discriminatory. "It is," Otter said during an interview on Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports.

