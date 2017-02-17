ICE arrests man who escaped Illinois prison in 2003
There are 6 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 12 hrs ago, titled ICE arrests man who escaped Illinois prison in 2003. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
A man who escaped from an Illinois prison in 2003 has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Atlanta. An ICE spokesman says Jorge Soberanis-Rumaldo was taken into custody Friday as part of an enforcement operation targeting criminal illegal immigrants.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Good !
|
#3 8 hrs ago
Go ICE. Criminals should get priority.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
http://www.youngcons.com/congress-looking-int... ....... how much longer does the world have to put up with this evil man ??
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Nicccce keep up the good work
|
Since: Apr 10
10,319
|
#6 5 hrs ago
Nice, the clock stopped at 8 years plus 3 or 4 for the escape. So he'll be 72 years old when he's deported. I can see a 72 year old Mexican illegal alien humping through the desert entering the US illegally, they'll find his body in the desert. Another happy ending.
|
Since: Apr 10
10,319
|
#7 5 hrs ago
They are all criminals.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being conservative is not being racist
|3 min
|Savant
|513
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|12 min
|duck femocrats
|187
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|17 min
|anonymous
|26
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|20 min
|Goober of Glovers...
|1,496,788
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|26 min
|josh
|20,880
|Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r...
|27 min
|jonjedi
|338
|Fearing deportation, undocumented mother seeks ...
|29 min
|USAUSAUSA
|101
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|USA
|237,275
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|412,570
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|6 hr
|swampmudd
|76
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC