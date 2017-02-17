ICE arrests man who escaped Illinois ...

ICE arrests man who escaped Illinois prison in 2003

There are 6 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 12 hrs ago, titled ICE arrests man who escaped Illinois prison in 2003. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

A man who escaped from an Illinois prison in 2003 has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Atlanta. An ICE spokesman says Jorge Soberanis-Rumaldo was taken into custody Friday as part of an enforcement operation targeting criminal illegal immigrants.

Quirky

Denver, CO

#2 9 hrs ago
Good !

Texxy the Selfie Cat

Spring, TX

#3 8 hrs ago
Go ICE. Criminals should get priority.

ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#4 6 hrs ago
http://www.youngcons.com/congress-looking-int... ....... how much longer does the world have to put up with this evil man ??

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#5 5 hrs ago
Nicccce keep up the good work

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,319

Las Vegas, NV

#6 5 hrs ago
Nice, the clock stopped at 8 years plus 3 or 4 for the escape. So he'll be 72 years old when he's deported. I can see a 72 year old Mexican illegal alien humping through the desert entering the US illegally, they'll find his body in the desert. Another happy ending.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,319

Las Vegas, NV

#7 5 hrs ago
Texxy the Selfie Cat wrote:
Go ICE. Criminals should get priority.
They are all criminals.

Chicago, IL

