Huge numbers tune in to listen to court on Trump travel ban

1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Huge and possibly unprecedented numbers of people tuned in Tuesday to hear appeals court arguments over President Donald Trump's travel ban. The San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals livestreamed the audio arguments between lawyers for the state of Washington and from Trump's Department of Justice over the suspension of the nation's refugee program and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries.

