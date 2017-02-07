Huge numbers tune in to listen to court on Trump travel ban
Huge and possibly unprecedented numbers of people tuned in Tuesday to hear appeals court arguments over President Donald Trump's travel ban. The San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals livestreamed the audio arguments between lawyers for the state of Washington and from Trump's Department of Justice over the suspension of the nation's refugee program and immigration from seven mostly Muslim countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|berklee
|5,394
|Ivanka Trump Promotes Gay and Transgender Rights
|4 min
|Truth
|12
|NATO troops deploy in Lithuania, underscoring c...
|7 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|'The future is female'
|7 min
|Some people want ...
|6
|Racist Democrats Expel Black DNC Chair Candidat...
|8 min
|Truth
|7
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|12 min
|berklee
|5,502
|Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oreg...
|12 min
|Truth
|6
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|23 min
|yep
|258,482
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|28 min
|taletha
|411,777
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,490,560
|
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Tuffet t
|237,269
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|2 hr
|Bakker
|19,889
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC