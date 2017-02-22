House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexico border
There are 24 comments on the WAOW story from 7 hrs ago, titled House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexico border.
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is visiting the Rio Grande valley for a firsthand look at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement and prepares to ask Congress to pay for a border wall. It's the first time the Wisconsin Republican has visited the border, and protests have been announced to meet his arrival in McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday.
Since: Mar 09
10,999
The Left Coast
#1 6 hrs ago
The easiest route would be to build a non-stop railroad from the Mexican border directly to the Canadian border. Canada said they would welcome them all and we could help them out.
“This represents freedom”
Since: Jul 14
5,685
But it is not free. Get it?
#2 6 hrs ago
That would solve many problems. We could call it the CLM Railroad. Canada Loves Mexicans Railroad. I'll drive the first and last spikes no problem.
#3 5 hrs ago
We'll see how long it is before Canada shuts its borders.The US has plenty of goodwill but its an impossible situation.I still say the only answer is to go after those countries they are coming from and force them to take care of their own.
#4 5 hrs ago
The problem was created from years of non enforcenment.We need the wall because Mexico is irresponsible and they gladly take the money they get from it.If we dont stand our ground we'll end up like the countries they are fleeing ruled by gangs.
#5 5 hrs ago
Mexicans hate cold weather don't they? That would cut down on a lot of the problem.
#6 5 hrs ago
Don't hold your breath with Ryan.
He is just another John Boehner - Minus the whisky bottles.
Like Boehner, Ryan is just blowing smoke up your backside. He will continue only to obstruct, obfuscate and drag his feet.
Ryan HAS GOT TO GO. And take Mitch over in the Senate with him...and McCain too for that matter...and Lindsey Lohan Graham too!
THE WALL WILL BE BUILT. And it will be a WALL - Not a fence.
#7 5 hrs ago
What's your plan? Hope it's better than Donald Trump's plan to make Mexico pay for his wall or his Muslim Ban.
#8 5 hrs ago
That looked cool on television.Ryan was riding a horse and he was pretty good at it.
#9 5 hrs ago
I would build the wall.Then Id build safe havens in cooperation with the gulf countries for the Syrians.As far as the others I would put the heat on the African Union.Bringing refugees in is just putting a bandaid on.The US cant afford to take everybody.
#10 5 hrs ago
Yea......but the question is how is Donald Trump going to force Mexico to pay for the wall?
Spending time bull chitting on a phantom wall deflects from repealing ACA and getting , what Donald Trump promised, a better replacement plan. Were waiting on Trump to get those manufacturering jobs back in America.
Chasing that wall alleviates moving towards on a $1 Trillion dollar infrastructure project. The same infrastructure projects Obama was refused by the same Congress
It looks like Donald Trump sold mindless Republicans a load of crap.
#11 5 hrs ago
You have hit the point on the head. Now how can safe havens be built for South Americans when they are sent out of the US?
Since: Jul 14
Since: Jul 14
5,685
But it is not free. Get it?
#12 5 hrs ago
Maybe so but for a free bowl of hot soup they will adjust to the cold weather.
Since: Jul 14
Since: Jul 14
5,685
But it is not free. Get it?
#13 5 hrs ago
If he does nothing more than play golf and bitch at the media for the rest of his term he has accomplished more in 1 month than Obummer did in 8 years. Bringing all of this free money give away to illegal immigrants to light is more than a liberal would ever do.
#14 5 hrs ago
Everyday is a shocking statement with this man. People have never talked like this in polite society before.
#15 5 hrs ago
Obama took nearly 1 TRILLION dollars from the American people and gave most of it to the unions who then turned around and donated most of it back to the Democrat Party. It was essentially theft of nearly 1 TRILLION Dollars by Obama.
President Trump has to build the wall. Why? Because secure borders are just like the rule of law. We have to have both, or we just don't have a country.
And Obozocare too will be repealed. Obama too is not immune to indictment.
#16 4 hrs ago
How stupid can you be?
Who cares about Obama? What's Obama got to do with Trump's promises of good job creation and better healthcare for everyone. You making excuses for failure already.
Trump made promises. He's not in the White House for golf outings. He has to pit up noe.
#17 4 hrs ago
You must miss Obama
Damn Obama, where are the jobs, why isn't the infrastructure projects as much of a priority as corporate tax cuts? When is Trump going to release the better healthcare care.
What may happen is not as important as what is happening, NOTHING
#18 4 hrs ago
The liberals like Nancy Pelosi have gotten laws past that require hospitals to give free care to illegals. This alone causes a gouging of people who do have insurance. Competition amongst insurers will help bring the costs down. There are many things that have stacked the deck against the honest working men and women and something might happen with Me Trump given time to better our situation.
#19 4 hrs ago
You stupid communist sympathizer, at least the unions are packed with other middle class workers.
You'd prefer giving a trillion dollars to the corporate big wigs on wall street, like Republicans did with the bailout in 2008
You sound like the average cronies' kissass, you mindless dolt.
Since: Jul 14
Since: Jul 14
5,685
But it is not free. Get it?
#20 4 hrs ago
You are pretty quick to judge a man who has been in office for a little over a month. I am just saying he has already accomplished much in a short period of time. Trumps promises will be delivered the best he can but we must be patient. The ACA has over 20000 pages and is very complicated. Remember Nanci Pelosi saying it must be approved so we could understand what was in it? Well...we understand now. Good job creation?...his record already speaks for itself and he hasn't even got started good.
Now go ahead with your insults because I'm sure truth and facts are not enough for you. That is why conservatives rule now. Our vision is not fogged by whatever is fogging up the liberal minds.
