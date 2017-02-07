Hillary Clinton releases video statement: a Future is femalea
There are 9 comments on the Daily Journal story from 6 hrs ago, titled Hillary Clinton releases video statement: a Future is femalea. In it, Daily Journal reports that:
The former Democratic presidential nominee cites as an example the millions of demonstrators who took part in last month's Women's March. She says the world needs "strong women to step up and speak out."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Journal.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,221
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Perhaps, but thank God it won't be you......
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,240
Paris
|
#2 6 hrs ago
The loons are cracking up. Women like security and a steady home..........they never had that with Obama, only fake vagina costumes.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,240
Paris
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Nancy Pelosi says she can't work with 'President Bush'
By Brent Scher
Published February 07, 2017
Washington Free Beacon
DeVos foes now claiming her policies could 'kill children,' ruin public schools
MSNBC Host Suggests Trump Will Be Responsible for 'Suspicious Deaths' of Journalists...
Liberal Soros derangement syndrome is prevalent with you crazy children.
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
#4 5 hrs ago
beachgurlx10 is my K iK message me if you want to have hot fun with a 23 female
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Hey snowfox you need some BBC?
|
#6 5 hrs ago
White guys sure trained they women to get jobs. I will give them that.
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
27,573
Dump American Eagle
|
#8 3 hrs ago
Yeah..... The white trash crowd followed the black lead and let there women get their heads full of liberal womens' crap about "having it all" and working them selves to an early grave. Having babies by various scum and trying to support themselves AND their little bastards while on the pittance the liberal gov't gives them as the dead beats who whelped the bastard(s) move on to new "baby mommas" to impregnate.
|
#9 1 hr ago
How would you know? Your mother is a jackal!
|
#10 47 min ago
They women?????????? you must be a berkley grad!!!!!lolololol
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 min
|Frank
|1,618
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Crawler
|1,490,344
|Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's...
|3 min
|Retribution
|93
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|5 min
|Frank
|19,850
|Trump: Leaked transcripts of Mexico, Australia ...
|6 min
|Ravenken
|19
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|6 min
|WE WON
|82
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|8 min
|Retribution
|9
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|22 min
|Taletha
|411,702
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|26 min
|Jacques deep in snow
|237,200
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC