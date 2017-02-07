Hillary Clinton releases video statem...

Hillary Clinton releases video statement: a Future is femalea

There are 9 comments on the Daily Journal story from 6 hrs ago, titled Hillary Clinton releases video statement: a Future is femalea. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

The former Democratic presidential nominee cites as an example the millions of demonstrators who took part in last month's Women's March. She says the world needs "strong women to step up and speak out."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,221

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 6 hrs ago
Perhaps, but thank God it won't be you......

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,240

Paris

#2 6 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Perhaps, but thank God it won't be you......
The loons are cracking up. Women like security and a steady home..........they never had that with Obama, only fake vagina costumes.

Judged:

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,240

Paris

#3 6 hrs ago
Nancy Pelosi says she can't work with 'President Bush'

By Brent Scher

Published February 07, 2017

Washington Free Beacon

DeVos foes now claiming her policies could 'kill children,' ruin public schools

MSNBC Host Suggests Trump Will Be Responsible for 'Suspicious Deaths' of Journalists...

Liberal Soros derangement syndrome is prevalent with you crazy children.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Areola4913

Copenhagen, Denmark

#4 5 hrs ago
beachgurlx10 is my K iK message me if you want to have hot fun with a 23 female
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Black Rage

New York, NY

#5 5 hrs ago
Areola4913 wrote:
beachgurlx10 is my K iK message me if you want to have hot fun with a 23 female
Hey snowfox you need some BBC?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Black Rage

New York, NY

#6 5 hrs ago
White guys sure trained they women to get jobs. I will give them that.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,573

Dump American Eagle

#8 3 hrs ago
Black Rage wrote:
White guys sure trained they women to get jobs. I will give them that.
Yeah..... The white trash crowd followed the black lead and let there women get their heads full of liberal womens' crap about "having it all" and working them selves to an early grave. Having babies by various scum and trying to support themselves AND their little bastards while on the pittance the liberal gov't gives them as the dead beats who whelped the bastard(s) move on to new "baby mommas" to impregnate.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 1 hr ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>The loons are cracking up. Women like security and a steady home..........they never had that with Obama, only fake vagina costumes.
How would you know? Your mother is a jackal!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
barrack

Denver, CO

#10 47 min ago
Black Rage wrote:
White guys sure trained they women to get jobs. I will give them that.
They women?????????? you must be a berkley grad!!!!!lolololol

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 2 min Frank 1,618
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Crawler 1,490,344
News Faith groups across the country condemn Trump's... 3 min Retribution 93
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 5 min Frank 19,850
News Trump: Leaked transcripts of Mexico, Australia ... 6 min Ravenken 19
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 6 min WE WON 82
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... 8 min Retribution 9
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 22 min Taletha 411,702
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 26 min Jacques deep in snow 237,200
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,193 • Total comments across all topics: 278,644,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC