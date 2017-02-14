Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with another plane
SANTA ANA, Calif. - NBC-TV says actor Harrison Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport.
#1 11 hrs ago
Most runways are clearly marked with a heading number - to indicate the heading or direction that the runway is pointing to.
I don't see how you can accidently land on an adjacent taxiway, since a taxi way is shorter and more narrow than the runway - and it's not marked.
I wonder if Ford is really at fault here? Unless his vision is going or something...
#2 11 hrs ago
Looking at an aerial view of the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, it's even more difficult to see how Ford could have landed on a parallel taxiway. There are only 2 landing strips - 19L and 19R (the 19 stands for 190%)
There are very narrow walkways running parallel to these landing strips, and I don't see how Ford could mistake these for landing strips.
There is a much wider taxiway near the boarding terminals of the airport, but again, I don't see how Ford could mistakenly land here either since there were more than likely aircraft using the taxiway when Ford was landing.
Perhaps an air traffic controller screwed up - fell asleep and awoke abruptly and gave a bad instruction, or there was a fly on his air traffic screen?
Since: Mar 09
10,970
The Left Coast
#3 10 hrs ago
Brown has to worry about illegals, Kalifornia doesn't have the time or money to worry about simple near airport crashes.
#4 10 hrs ago
That's true. Kalifornia's liberals are too busy trying to figure out a way to blame the Oroville dam problem on President Trump.
I also suspect that it's possible that a plane was trying to taxi out onto the runway when Ford was already on his final approach. This would explain Ford's comments after landing. Ford may have been forced to fly right over the taxing aircraft before landing because the air traffic controller really screwed up.
I've had it happen to me - looking down on final only to see another aircraft taking off on the same runway I was about to land on! I had to move over and use a parallel runway (luckily nobody was on that one). Ford may have been forced onto the taxiway!
United States
#5 10 hrs ago
Thank God he wasn't flying the Millennium Falcon...
#6 10 hrs ago
What are you talking about? He was flying a star destroyer!
http://starwars.wikia.com/wiki/Star_Destroyer
This baby is a lot more difficult to handle than the Falcon. And you only get one chance - there are no go arounds with a destroyer!
Saint Paul, MN
#7 9 hrs ago
19L-19R, runway markings have no similarities to taxiway markings, taxiways do not have the header painted at the end, or the 500 foot markers, something doesn't make sense here, I've come in behind 747-400's at MSP and never once confused a taxiway with a runway, it's has to be something
Saint Paul, MN
#8 9 hrs ago
The dreaded missed approach.
United States
#9 9 hrs ago
I stand corrected lol...
#10 4 hrs ago
Other articles on this story are getting it wrong. Unless the John Wayne airport has added additional runways (google-ing the airport shows on 2 runways 19L and 19R). The article I just read, has Harrison Ford being told to land on 20L, but this is only 10 degrees different than 19L. That makes no sense at all.
And the liberal author talks about Ford's "aviation" collection? I think they mean his "airplane" collection. Who are these idiot liberal authors in the liberal media anyway? They are as dumb as wood.
I have a feeling here that Ford is getting shafted. The only taxiway near 19L is the strip used by the boarding terminals, and trying to land on that (with planes all along it's length) would be suicide.
I suspect that Ford was told to land on 19L by mistake - when another plane was already preparing to take-off on 19L.
Can Harrison Ford fly? Let's just see what George has to say:
