Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets for massive Twitter audience
There are 6 comments on the SooToday story from 13 hrs ago, titled Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets for massive Twitter audience. In it, SooToday reports that:
A Nova Scotia university student who has been collecting tweets of disillusioned Donald Trump voters has attracted quite a celebrity following, including billionaire Mark Cuban, sworn Trump-nemesis Rosie O'Donnell and Hollywood personalities Olivia Wilde and Chaz Bono. Erica Baguma, a 23-year-old social anthropology student at University of King's College in Halifax, created the @Trump_Regrets Twitter account last November.
#1 13 hrs ago
Another worthless democratic story.Same old Same old
#2 12 hrs ago
More like the Truth Hurts, which is why Donald keeps telling the same old lie that he won the popular vote. He cannot accept the Truth.
Many of his followers are starting to wake up and realize they made a horrible mistake.
#3 11 hrs ago
The same people bringing you the fake news of polls, etc. ridiculing Trump and assuring you another criminal Democrat Administration (continuing the genocidal policies of Obama and his installation of illegal coup governments) are bringing you news like this. The Democrat leadership is wanting to continue the degradation of America's sovereignty and the graft system they've installed in the Federal bureaucracies. They fund not only the terrorists around the world, but are now funding masked terrorists in our own country. They think they can hide that reality by running these stupid stories, but people have gotten smart enough to support Trump's efforts to defang the Democrat monsters and killers.
#4 8 hrs ago
maybe you libtards can find someone other than a crook to run in 2020,but it is not looking good for you idiots,as the world sees you for who you are,with all the riots and looting.get over yourself,loser,as there is a new sheriff in town and his name is President Trump.
#5 7 hrs ago
186,000 people??
Some Uganda born individual thinks that is a significant amount of people? <LOL>
She might want to take up a statistics class to get a grip on reality and realize that whatever complaints she sees on the Internet is LESS than a DROP of water compared to those who are eligible to vote in the USA.
Seems she thinks its more fun to connect with American celebrities who trash our country's leadership than to face up to the facts in her country of origin:
"Uganda Elections - 2016: On February 18, Ugandans will go to the polls to vote in presidential and parliamentary elections, in what is President MuseveniÂ’s 30th year in office. UgandaÂ’s human rights situation poses serious risks for free and fair elections and the ability of Ugandans to freely exercise fundamental human rights."
https://www.hrw.org/tag/uganda-elections-2016
#6 2 hrs ago
Some half breed Negro supporting the U.S. Democrat Communist enabling of the barbarism and genocide by the Ugandan leader is an insult to humanity. How did she escape the Silent Genocide her people and U.S. Democrats have committed? Why would she focus on belittling someone having humanitarian concerns about her own country's depraved history of complete genocides? It must be her inherent White Privilege Democrats are willing to pander so people don't look at their support of Crimes Against Humanity. Democrat history in Africa for fifty years is much like their eugenics policies in America, only worse. They wait until everyone is dead before acknowledging genocide and then try to blame it on someone else.
