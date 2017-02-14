Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state visit for Trump despite petition
The Government has insisted that US President Donald Trump should be extended the "full courtesy" of a state visit to Britain later this year in response to a 1.85-million strong petition against it. In a statement, the Foreign Office said the Government "recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,494,138
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 min
|Dudley
|413
|Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn r...
|3 min
|Sandra
|73
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|7 min
|spud
|2,098
|Democrats react to Michael Flynn's resignation
|7 min
|Sandra
|66
|Being conservative is not being racist
|9 min
|Pessimistic1
|393
|US official: Russia deployed missile in violati...
|10 min
|Cold War II
|1
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|18 min
|taletha
|412,656
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|31 min
|Cliven Bundy Cult
|20,529
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|54 min
|Larrys Woffie Dog
|157
|
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|JRB
|237,954
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC