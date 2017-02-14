Government insists on 'full courtesy'...

Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state visit for Trump despite petition

Read more: Andover Advertiser

The Government has insisted that US President Donald Trump should be extended the "full courtesy" of a state visit to Britain later this year in response to a 1.85-million strong petition against it. In a statement, the Foreign Office said the Government "recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition".

Chicago, IL

