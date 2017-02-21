GOP members of Congress meet with protests at town halls
WCAX-TV Burlington reports that:
Iowa's ... . Attendees wait to pose questions to Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, during a veterans roundtable event at Maquoketa City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Maquoketa, Iowa.
Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
96
Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
More unemployed children. Their parents must wonder about the sacrifices they made and the thousands in student loans wasted on trying to teach them something other than carrying a sign and chanting words.
Since: Mar 09
10,998
The Left Coast
#2 6 hrs ago
These brave millennial freedom fighters would get more news coverage if they would just keep throwing some rocks, breaking a few windows or burning cars. You know, to show their tolerance.
"4 years of Libs in agony!"
Since: Jan 11
1,297
#3 5 hrs ago
The temper tantrum continues.
Wanna bet none of these parasites bothered to vote in the last election.......
#4 3 hrs ago
Taking care of one's own health is a right. Eating right, exercising, getting fresh air and sunshine.
Having someone else take care of your health .... is a privilege, IF you have the resources to engage their services..
Your mother (and father) gave you life. It is your responsibility (and not the government's responsibility) to take care of your own life.
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
96
Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
The youth vote numbers bare that out. They should change their party to the Entitlement Party.
