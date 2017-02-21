There are on the WCAX-TV Burlington story from 15 hrs ago, titled GOP members of Congress meet with protests at town halls. In it, WCAX-TV Burlington reports that:

Iowa's ... . Attendees wait to pose questions to Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, during a veterans roundtable event at Maquoketa City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Maquoketa, Iowa.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.